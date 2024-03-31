How Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider Changes The Landscape Of Air Power

In November 2023, Northrop Grumman, working with the U.S. Air Force, flew the newly developed B-21 Raider for the first time. The new Long Range Strike Bomber is a ways from completion. Still, its introduction in 2022 and flight the following year reveals several design characteristics that suggest it won't merely replace the B-52 Stratofortress, B-1 Lancer, and B-2 Spirit; it will change the landscape of air power altogether.

Of course, almost everything of interest about the B-21 is highly classified. The bomber will replace the Air Force's fleet of intercontinental strategic bombers, and its technology requires a level of security to remain effective. Despite this, some information is available — the Air Force and Northrop Grumman show how this new airborne platform will be able to deliver both conventional and thermonuclear payloads anywhere around the world.

The B-21 Raider is planned to enter active service midway through the 2020s and will replace its predecessors by 2040. Over the next decade, additional details may come out about some of the design elements, but what we know now makes it clear that the B-21 Raider will alter strategic air planning. It's not only capable of flying with the latest in stealth technology, but it also functions autonomously and offers support to manned and unmanned aerial operations.