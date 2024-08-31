The 12 Fastest Rally Cars Of All Time

Whether it's the IndyCar series or the hypercars of the World Endurance Championship, the most popular forms of racing often see cars that can travel up to and even in excess of 200 mph. But that isn't true of rally cars in the World Rally Championship. In fact, vehicles competing in the WRC are not as speedy as their counterparts in other series. So while the fastest F1 cars in the history of the sport might flash by in the blink of an eye, rally cars are easier to track.

That doesn't mean that rally cars are slow. They'll still reach top speeds well over 100 mph, but simply don't travel as fast as other racing cars. There's several reasons for this, although the main factor is the very nature of rallying. Unlike other series that race on purpose built circuits, rally events take place on roads that twist and turn with hazards such as trees and ditches situated just off the track. The lack of long straights and the constant need to change direction means that rally cars are built for handling and acceleration above everything else.

Going at what might be considered walking pace in other series when you are just inches away from all sorts of dangers is still terrifying, especially when you consider that speed could still be more than 100 mph. Below are the fastest rally cars that have ever raced, certainly leading to a raised heartbeat of anyone inside the cockpit.

