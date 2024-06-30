8 Iconic 80s Cars That Missed Their Shot At Group B Glory

Rally racing's roots trace back to the late 1800s, and today, it stands as one of the ultimate motorsport disciplines that don't take place purely on the tarmac, alongside rallycross and rally raid. The World Rally Championship has been going on for decades, and over the years, we have seen countless machines and categories come and go, from the plucky classic Minis to the hybrid monsters of today's WRC.

There is only one group of cars from rally's history that most would consider to be absolute royalty: Group B. Formed in the early 1980s, Group B was essentially the let-your-hair-down group. There were virtually no restrictions or regulations, and manufacturers were allowed to push their cars to insane power outputs, more than 700 horsepower in some cases.

Group B gave birth to some of the most iconic cars in the history of rallying, like the Lancia Delta S4, the Peugeot 205 T16, the notorious Ford RS200, and of course, the all-conquering Audi Quattro and Lancia 037, the latter being the last ever 2WD car to win the championship. Other automakers wanted to join in on the Group B action too, but it didn't go quite as well as they hoped it would.