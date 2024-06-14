Why Was The Ford RS200 Banned From Rally Racing, & What Were Its Major Issues?

In rally racing, cars designed to push the boundaries of speed navigate winding dirt tracks sometimes mere feet away from a crowd of spectators, inching closer to get a better view. It's a dangerous sport in the first place, but take the above scene and dial it up to the maximum, and that will give you an idea of what a Group B rally was like.

Group B started in 1982 and ended in 1986, but its short run will forever be remembered because it hosted some truly outrageous competitions. Ford initially was going to adapt an Escort for Group B events, but realized it would be far too underpowered and lacked the cutting-edge technology of its competitors. So, a new car was built: the 4WD RS200. The history behind Ford's legendary RS200 and its subsequent competitions have hit mythic status and perfectly encapsulate the phrase, "They don't make 'em like they used to."

Unfortunately, the amped performance of more than 420 turbocharged horsepower gave way to devastating consequences for Group B cars, including the RS200, labeled by officials as too quick and too dangerous. This Ford rally car also suffered from touchy handling and significant turbo lag.