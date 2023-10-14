The History Behind Ford's Legendary RS200 (And What Made It So Great)

Group B, the set of regulations previously used for GT vehicles in racing, is often synonymous with the "Golden Era" of rallying as it spawned a wave of cars that were gloriously overpowered, difficult to control, and thrilling to watch on stage. One of the most iconic cars of the era is the Ford RS200, a legendary rally car built from the ground up to be unlike anything else in the category. Ironically, the car wasn't much of an immediate success for Ford, as it never got the chance to show its full potential in competition, and road-going versions proved very slow to sell.

Nonetheless, looking back at the RS200 program, it perfectly encapsulates the madness that was the Group B era, even if it never racked up titles like Ford had hoped it would. Today, it's become a niche collectors' favorite, although examples rarely change hands. There's a good reason for that, as the RS200 represents a unique chapter of Ford's motorsport history, as well as being one of the wildest Group B cars ever conceived.