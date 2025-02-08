Volkswagen's VR6 Engine Is Dead - Here Are 7 Cars It Powered

If you did not know, Audi is the luxury arm of Volkswagen. Because of that, the two share many of the same platforms in the construction of their respective vehicles. Despite being called the Audi A3, it was the first vehicle built on the company's A4 platform. This would be the same platform that would go on to be used for the fourth generations of both the Volkswagen Golf and Jetta, as well as the New Beetle. If all of those vehicles went on to utilize the VR6 engine in some capacity, it only makes sense that the Audi A3 would follow in their footsteps.

The VR6 made its debut in the A3 at the beginning of the car's second generation as a specialized sport model in 2003. By this time, Volkswagen had moved over to the 3.2L model, making this the biggest engine option available for the car. Just like with the Golf, it had an output of 250 hp and 236 lb.-ft. of torque. The second generation A3 lasted all the way through 2013, and the VR6 was always an option during that decade-long run, though you didn't really see much improvement in its output in that time. Unfortunately, the ending did not make it to the Audi's third generation, getting replaced once again by the 2.5L I5 model that Volkswagen created. The Audi A3 would be the only Audi hatchback to use the VR6, but it would not be the last Audi to have one under the hood.

