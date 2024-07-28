10 Forgotten German Cars That Deserve More Attention

German cars are kind of an anomaly. On one hand, they represent some of the best engineering and dedication to performance in the entire automotive industry. On the other hand, it seems like enthusiasts can't stop making fun of VW Das Auto this, BMW mating call that, rod bearings, IMS failures, and so on. But despite having numerous flaws, German cars hold a special place in a lot of drivers' hearts, which also explains their massive rise in value over the last few years.

However, everyone tends to huddle around and fantasize over the same sort of German cars. BMW M3s and M5s, Porsches, C63 AMGs, the latter being a perfect example of a German muscle car. These are all great, but due to their monumental popularity, countless excellent German cars have slipped through the cracks. A lot of people don't remember some of these, as they're too busy trying to see how much the E46 M3 will go up in value today.

Many enthusiasts won't remember or even really care about a lot of these, which is unfortunate, as they have quite a lot to offer. Let's set aside Bavaria, Stuttgart, and Ingolstadt's greatest hits for just a quick moment — there's a lot more than that coming out of Germany.