3 Of The Worst V8 Engines Ever Made

I've been testing, reviewing, and writing about cars for over a decade and I can confidently say that many of my favorite engines are V8s. While they might not be the most efficient powertrains on the market, many modern V8s offer big levels of power for exciting acceleration — especially when paired with turbochargers or a supercharger. The first muscle cars were powered by iconic V8s. Lots of classic V8s have evocative sounds and distinct rumbles that set them apart in a crowd — that's also part of the recipe that makes an engine great. Whether they're using a cross-plane crankshaft or a flat-plane crankshaft, V8s offer a unique soundtrack that can be entertaining for me as a test-driver or, of course, for owners and bystanders.

If there's any engine that most accurately represents American automotive manufacturing, it's probably the V8, but many manufacturers from around the world have embraced it. Unfortunately, not all eight-cylinder engines are created equal. Some of the engines I've come across while testing and writing have been downright disappointing. Some lack power, while others have offered little to no sound or sensation that set them apart from smaller, more-efficient engines. So which engines are the least memorable? Which ones provide the proper cylinder count without the requisite enthusiasm? All the inefficiency, but none of the power? Let's take a look.