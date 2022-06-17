This Disastrous Cadillac Technology Was Ahead Of Its Time

According to Hemmings, the biggest problem with the 4-6-8 deactivation engine was lag when switching between cylinders. This happened with all three options, and it made drivers feel uneasy, which is to be expected. Also, even simply driving the car in either 4 or 8 cylinders without trying to switch was a nightmare. Mostly because the engine produced a sound that signaled trouble for a non-diesel machine. Another issue that drivers experienced was that at some RPMs, the engine would automatically begin to search for the proper number of cylinders to use, which also hindered the driving experience.

The main goal of all of this was to improve fuel economy, but this did not happen. The fuel usage was on par with what it was the year before. Overall, this 4-6-8 deactivation engine was a failure that neither Cadillac nor GM would soon repeat.

On the other hand, the original 4-6-8 hasn't yet disappeared from the road entirely. There are still 1981 Cadillac owners that seem to be willing to work with this engine. Or at least there were back a few years ago, as evidenced by a Cadillac Forum thread with drivers that have been putting in the work for the past few decades. For everyone else: the disaster remains a memory.

After 1981, the 4-6-8 was relegated to Cadillac's Fleetwood chassis, which Motor Biscuit suggests ended up mostly rolling out in limousines and — more ironically — hearses.