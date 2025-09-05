Just How Accurate Is The Heart Rate Monitor In The Apple Watch?

When the first Apple Watch made its global debut, Apple said it was a product that would enrich people's lives and encourage them to adopt a healthier lifestyle, thanks in part to a heart rate sensor built into the device for accurate heart rate measurement. Over time, the company refined the hardware and software stack to include tools like AFib sensing and abnormal heart activity patterns that could be a sign of heart failure. But how accurate is the heart rate sensor on the Apple Watch? In a nutshell, it's pretty reliable, whether you are using it for keeping an eye on heart activity during daily routines or various kinds of workouts.

The optical heart rate sensor on the smartwatch is a composite unit that includes light-sensitive photodiodes, alongside infrared and green LEDs. The sensor relies on a proxy technique called photoplethysmography (PPG), which measures heart rate based on the amount of blood flowing through the vessels and the changing pattern of light absorption. Before we dig into the details, it's worth pointing out that the Apple Watch's heart rate sensor is not a medical device.

It's not as accurate as the medical-grade devices that collect heart rate readings. Moreover, Apple's wearable relies on sensor fusion and heart machine learning (ML) algorithms to continuously monitor heart rate activity. These algorithms also allow the sensor to enable heart-related features such as resting and moving heart rate average, cardio recovery, high and low heart rate, and irregular rhythm notifications, AFib history, and cardio fitness, among others.