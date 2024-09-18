How To Fix PS4 Controller Drift
Have you ever been in the middle of a game when you realize your character is moving by itself or the screen's view is suddenly changing? Don't worry, you're not imagining it. It's probably just a case of a controller drift. Controller drift is exactly what it sounds — the weird sensation of when your analog stick moves by itself. Typically, this can manifest with movement in your games, even when you're not touching or actively moving the joysticks on your PS4 DualShock wireless controller.
Now, it's important to know that drift issues don't just happen to the PS4 DualShock controller. In the past, we've chronicled how controller drift also occurs with the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S controller, the Nintendo Switch Joy Con, and even the latest-generation PS5 DualSense controller. The cause of controller drift can vary. In some cases, it can be due to software issues, like bugs that need to be patched. Other times, it can be due to hardware problems that come straight from the factory. Or, it can be due from usage, such as after the controller has been dropped or when it has accumulated dust and dirt from bad storage practices. Either way, there are plenty of easy fixes you can try from home. Here are some.
Reset your controller
There are two types of reset you can try on your wonky PS4 controller. The first type of reset works by re-establishing the connection that your PS4 DualShock controller has with your console. To do this, you need to use another working controller or pray that your controller drift is manageable enough to do it.
-
Launch your PlayStation 4 console and navigate to your main menu.
-
On your PS4 controller, press the up button.
-
Select the Settings icon in the right portion of the screen.
-
Under Settings, select Devices > Bluetooth Devices and hover over your controller name with drift issues.
-
On a working PS4 controller, press the Options button in the upper-right corner of the screen.
-
Select Forget device.
Once your controller with issues is no longer linked to your PlayStation 4 console, you can pair it again as usual. If this didn't work or you only have one PS4 controller, your only other option is to do a hard reset instead. Here is how.
-
Turn off your PS4 completely.
-
Flip your PS4 DualShock controller and locate the hole in the upper-right corner at the back of the device.Advertisement
-
Plug the small hole with the ends of an earring or a paper clip.
-
Wait for a few seconds.
-
Connect your DualShock controller to your PS4 console via micro USB cable.
-
Turn on your PS4 console again.
-
On your PS4 controller, press the PS button in the middle of the device.
Clean the analog stick
Sometimes, a PS4 controller itself has no actual problems and it's just really dirty. It's pretty normal for dust and dirt to build up naturally with time. To clean the exterior of your analog stick, wipe your PS4 controller with a clean, microfiber cloth. If there are any dust particles lodged in between the buttons or the joystick, you can use a wooden toothpick, a soft bristled brush, or pressurized air to remove it. However, if there is dirt build up that won't come off, use a cotton swab with a mixture of isopropyl alcohol and water to soften it.
In some cases, particle buildup inside and in between the buttons can also affect the responsiveness of your controller. But take note, opening it up for cleaning can invalidate any existing warranty, so it's not recommended unless your device is no longer covered. To clean your analog controller from the inside, you'll need a screwdriver to unfasten the screws that are holding the controller case together. Next, you can use a plastic lever tool to separate the controller sides from the joint line safely. Then, you can use the same alcohol and water mixture above to clean around it. Afterward, you can proceed to putting everything back to how you found it. If cleaning does resolve your controller drift issues, make sure to keep up with regular cleaning to avoid future problems.
Send your PS4 controller for repair
Unfortunately, there are times when minor fixes just won't work. If your PS4 DualShock controller is still under warranty, you don't have anything to lose by sending it in for repair or replacement. To know if your PS4 controller is still under warranty, look for the official receipt from when you initially purchased it. According to Sony, the PlayStation 4 warranty is valid for up to a year after it was bought. If you don't remember when you bought your controller, you'll need to get in touch with Sony to know what your options are for either repair or replacement.
To seek help with your PlayStation 4 controller, here's how:
-
Visit the PlayStation Repairs page.
-
Under categories, select Controllers.
-
In the lower-right portion of the screen, click DUALSHOCK 4.
-
Click the dropdown box next to "What is your issue?"
-
Select "It's a button problem or analog stick problem"
-
In the next dropdown box, select "It's something else."
-
Under Please contact PlayStation, click Contact PlayStation.
Alternatively, if your controller is no longer under warranty, you can always try tinkering with it at home. Thankfully, the tools you need to do are actually pretty accessible.
Replace the analog sticks
If you're a person who is comfortable with tinkering with your electronics, including the delicate parts inside them, you can also consider replacing the analog sticks entirely. In fact, there are even entire kits you can purchase online. These kits don't just include the replacement joysticks (and other buttons for your PS4 controller), but also include all the tools you'll need for the entire process.
On Amazon, you can get the Onyhen 4pcs Analog 3D Joystick Thumbstick Replacement Parts with Screwdriver Repair Kit ($12.99), which has an average rating of 4.2 stars from more than 900 reviewers. But, if you want backups and replacement options for your other PS4 controller buttons, you can also get the Yosikr Thumbsticks Joystick for Playstation 4 PS4 Controller ($9.99) which includes a Cross Screwdriver, Trigger Replacement Parts (L2, R2, L1, & R1), ABXY Bullet Buttons, a D-pad, and a Small Spring. This option can be pretty useful if any other button starts causing you problems on your PS4 DualShock controller in the future.
That said, if you've been bashing your PS4 DualShock buttons for a decade, it may be time to get a new one. These days, there are plenty of official PS4 DualShock controllers you can get (starting at $49.99). But if you're not keen on spending that much on an old console, there are plenty of secondhand options in the market, especially with so many people upgrading to the latest PS5 console and its accompanying PS5 DualSense controller.