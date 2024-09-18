How To Fix PS4 Controller Drift

Have you ever been in the middle of a game when you realize your character is moving by itself or the screen's view is suddenly changing? Don't worry, you're not imagining it. It's probably just a case of a controller drift. Controller drift is exactly what it sounds — the weird sensation of when your analog stick moves by itself. Typically, this can manifest with movement in your games, even when you're not touching or actively moving the joysticks on your PS4 DualShock wireless controller.

Now, it's important to know that drift issues don't just happen to the PS4 DualShock controller. In the past, we've chronicled how controller drift also occurs with the Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S controller, the Nintendo Switch Joy Con, and even the latest-generation PS5 DualSense controller. The cause of controller drift can vary. In some cases, it can be due to software issues, like bugs that need to be patched. Other times, it can be due to hardware problems that come straight from the factory. Or, it can be due from usage, such as after the controller has been dropped or when it has accumulated dust and dirt from bad storage practices. Either way, there are plenty of easy fixes you can try from home. Here are some.

