5 Of The Best Flashlights You Can Keep In Your Car

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It's always a good idea to keep a flashlight in your car. The light on your phone might help you in a pinch, but a real, quality flashlight can produce a much stronger and broader beam. You never know when you might need to change a flat tire in the middle of the night, flag down another car for assistance, or hike out of a dead zone to call for help. What's more, having a dedicated light allows you to preserve your phone's battery in case you need it.

There are a lot of different kinds of flashlights out there, from basic penlights and small but powerful EDC flashlights to rugged tactical lights. In general, a good emergency flashlight should put out between about 200 to 1,000 lumens of brightness. Yet different models also offer a range of different features that are targeted toward various uses. That's why finding the right model for your car can get tricky.

Of course, you need a strong beam and a power source that can reliably survive extreme power fluctuations. You'll also want to consider the tool's durability, longevity of charge, extra safety features, and native charging solutions. By considering all of these factors and comparing feedback from both consumers and professional reviewers (when available), you can get a much better idea of which flashlights are the best to keep in your car.