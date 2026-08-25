5 Flashlight Brands With Better Ratings Than Maglite

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Maglite has been one of the biggest and most iconic names in the flashlight industry for nearly half a century. It's perhaps best known for manufacturing large, sturdy, all-metal lights that have powerful beams. These were particularly popular in the 80s and 90s when they were widely regarded as the pinnacle of C and D-cell powered lighting. That said, the days of alkaline battery tech have fallen by the wayside in recent decades.

The brand is still popular for making lights that are durable and dependable. The company has also expanded its product line, now making a wide range of rechargeable flashlights, smaller models, and pen lights in addition to its old-school disposable-battery-powered models. These have respectable customer review scores on sites like Amazon and Walmart, with the majority landing somewhere in the 4.5-4.7 range. Suffice to say, Maglite is still a top-tier brand with a bevy of flashlights that still have a devoted fan base.

Even so, the company isn't necessarily the clear king anymore. There are plenty of other popular flashlight brands vying for that top spot, and some of them even have a selection of models that tend to average higher ratings. Bearing that in mind, those of you looking to get a new flashlight might want to take a look at the other options that are out there so you can decide for yourself which of them best suits your needs and budget.