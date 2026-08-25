5 Flashlight Brands With Better Ratings Than Maglite
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Maglite has been one of the biggest and most iconic names in the flashlight industry for nearly half a century. It's perhaps best known for manufacturing large, sturdy, all-metal lights that have powerful beams. These were particularly popular in the 80s and 90s when they were widely regarded as the pinnacle of C and D-cell powered lighting. That said, the days of alkaline battery tech have fallen by the wayside in recent decades.
The brand is still popular for making lights that are durable and dependable. The company has also expanded its product line, now making a wide range of rechargeable flashlights, smaller models, and pen lights in addition to its old-school disposable-battery-powered models. These have respectable customer review scores on sites like Amazon and Walmart, with the majority landing somewhere in the 4.5-4.7 range. Suffice to say, Maglite is still a top-tier brand with a bevy of flashlights that still have a devoted fan base.
Even so, the company isn't necessarily the clear king anymore. There are plenty of other popular flashlight brands vying for that top spot, and some of them even have a selection of models that tend to average higher ratings. Bearing that in mind, those of you looking to get a new flashlight might want to take a look at the other options that are out there so you can decide for yourself which of them best suits your needs and budget.
Streamlight
Maglite isn't the only brand with decades of experience and reputation. Streamlight has been making flashlights for more than fifty years, manufacturing everything from handheld lights and lanterns to weapon lights and laser sights. The brand has grown particularly popular among emergency services, the military, and those who work in automotive professions–it's even the primary flashlight used by the FBI. These lights are widely known for their durability, with many of them utilizing aircraft-grade aluminum casing. Some have specialized features as well, such as dual-switch designs that feature a push-button tail switch on the end cap and a second head-mounted switch near the front of the haft.
If you search for flashlights on Amazon and sort the results by the average customer review, then you'll find that five of the top seven listings are Streamlights. The company has more than three dozen models with scores of 4.8 or higher on the platform. The 75636 Stinger LED, the 75479 Stinger LED HL, and the more compact 74348 Strion LED are among the brand's highest-rated models, and they also happen to have very Maglite-like designs. Take one look at the reviews on these, and you'll see that brightness, durability, and quality are among the most frequently cited qualities. If you're curious about its less standard models, Shane Townsend of Hatch reviewed the Protac HL headlamp and the Protac 90X flashlight. "They're small, powerful, and solid," he said. "I'll trust them on a search. I'll trust them with my family. And I'll carry them on the water and in the woods."
Additionally, all Streamlight's products are subject to a limited lifetime warranty that "warrants its products to be free of defects for a lifetime of use except for batteries and bulbs, abuse, and normal wear."
Olight
Brands like Maglite and Streamlight have a variety of models on offer, but most of their products tend to lean more toward traditional, hefty, tubular designs. Olight is a little different. It specializes in lightweight, compact flashlights that are designed to appeal to the EDC (everyday carry) community. The company has been around since 2007 and specializes in making small, high-output lights with plenty of high-tech features. It uses its own O-Aluminum alloy that is designed to be impact, wear, and corrosion-resistant.
This is probably the second most popular brand on Amazon after Streamlight. There are no less than 25 Olight models with scores in the 4.7 to 4.8 range. The Olight I1R 2 Pro Keychain Flashlight, Baton 4 EDC Flashlight, and ArkPro EDC Flashlight all have 4.8s with well over 1,000 reviews on each. Customers regularly praise their brightness, build quality, compact size, and battery life, with many stating that few keychain-sized lights offer this level of design and performance. Mike Dixon of The Gadgeteer called the ArkPro "by far the best flashlight that [he has] ever used," arguing that the ergonomics, range of brightness settings, and portability were all top-notch. Meanwhile, the New York Times referred to the Baton 4 as an upgrade to the ThruNite Archer 2A C, stating that it's smaller, brighter, and has longer-lasting battery life. SlashGear's own Rob Rich reviewed the Arkfield Ultra and stated that, though it's expensive at $119.99, it's still worthwhile due to its wide range functions, compact design, and tough-as-nails durability.
Olight offers a lifetime warranty on all flashlights, weapon lights, lanterns, and built-in rechargeable batteries purchased after 2023. The company promises to repair or replace any defective products that experience issues under normal use.
EverBrite
Most of the flashlights that we've looked at so far can be counted among the more premium brands, offering high performance and build quality, but with the caveat of steep price tags. Those who are looking for a more affordable option that still has ratings to rival Maglite might want to take a look at EverBrite. These budget-friendly household lights offer reliable functionality without breaking the bank. The brand is owned by GreatStar International, which also owns SK Professional ratchets and sockets. It makes a wide range of different lighting products, including several flashlight multipacks and lightweight budget flashlights that appeal to more casual shoppers who want something simple and effective.
The most popular bundle that EverBrite offers is a 30-pack of Aluminum Mini LED Flashlights that retails for just $39.99 ($1.33 per light). This has 4.8 stars on Amazon with over 2,600 reviews. Value is obviously the biggest factor here, but customers also praise these little lights for their brightness and simple functionality. It has a couple of other highly rated kits like this as well, but one of its higher-rated individual units is the EverBrite 900 Lumen Tactical Flashlight. This is a three-C-cell flashlight that's similar in overall design to a Maglite, but it retails for just $19.99. It has a 4.7 rating with over 3,500 reviews, with customers citing excellent brightness, durability, and overall performance. Walter Williams of Mercury CSC felt that the multipacks are great little performers with a range of versatility that makes them ideal for handing out to kids or stashing in your vehicles.
Pelican
Most of these brands are flashlight manufacturers first and foremost and might make a few other products on the side, but that isn't necessarily true for all of them. Pelican is extremely well known for making protective cases, like those used by photographers and scientists to transport delicate and sensitive instruments. There are even a few smaller Pelican cases that you can bring as a carry-on. But many might not know that the brand also makes a surprisingly robust selection of extremely highly rated flashlights as well. The brand's biggest focus is on durability and user safety. "Pelican offers more safety-approved industrial lights certified for Class I, II, III Div 1 and groups ABCDEFG than anyone else," the company states. "At Pelican, we conduct both in-house and third-party testing to ensure our intrinsically safe lights meet the rigor of your mission." Many of them feature anti-static housings, non-flammable LED components, and IPX water resistance.
The brand has several models with review scores primarily in the 4.6-4.8 range. Some of them, like the Pelican 33110PL Emergency LED Flashlight and the 3410 Right Angle LED Flashlight, feature luminescent plastic bodies that are designed to glow in the dark. Others, like the 1910B LED Flashlight and the smaller 2350 Tactical LED Flashlight, are pen lights that feature a more traditional aluminum body. But all of them have received fantastic reviews across the board for brightness, value, and build quality. Henrik Söke of Durability Matters reviewed the Pelican 7600 Tactical Flashlight and argued that its variety of features, sturdy build, and high-performance LEDs make it a great choice for any household.
What's more, Pelican is yet another brand that offers a limited lifetime warranty on all its flashlights, protecting against breakage or defects in workmanship.
ThruNite
ThruNite is a bit of a tricky one. Out of all the brands that we've compared to Maglite, this one appears to have the widest range in customer satisfaction, with some of its models sitting comfortably in the 4.6 to 4.9 zone, and others falling all the way down to the 3s. So some of the models are rated better than most Maglites, and some are rated significantly lower.
Most of ThruNite's flashlights sit in the $15-40 range, making them more affordable than most premium options. The New York Times list of the four best flashlights of 2026 recommended no less than three ThruNite models, citing the Archer 2A C LED Rechargeable Flashlight as the top recommendation and the ThruNite T5 Magnetic EDC Flashlight as the best for those seeking something pocket-sized. These aren't the highest-rated options on Amazon, however. The ThruNite Archer Mini EDC Flashlight has a 4.9 out of 5, and the ThruNite T9 Mini Keychain Flashlight has a 4.7. Each of these is a compact model that is highly recommended for value, brightness, portability, and battery life. Sean McCoy of GearJunkie compared the ThruNite Archer to the Coast G32 and decided that the Archer was the superior sub-$30 flashlight option. 1Lumen reviewed the ThruNite T1 Pro. They conducted a thorough analysis of its capabilities and noted that, while it wasn't perfect, it has everything you might want in an EDC light and boasts powerful output. The brand has a two-year replacement policy that fully covers all defects as well as a limited lifetime warranty that goes beyond that period with the caveat that "the cost of the parts and freight (both ways) will be paid by the customers."
Our methodology
There are a lot of popular flashlight brands out there and the overall quality of the flashlights themselves is highly subjective. This is doubly true when you factor in performance-vs-value ratios and convenience elements such as size and battery life. With that in mind, one of the best ways to compare a brand's overall value to the consumer is to take a look at reviews.
In making this list, we started by examining some of the most well-regarded flashlight brands on the market and ranking searches on Amazon by average customer review score. By doing this, we were able to get a bird's-eye view of the average scores that a range of different models from the brands had on offer. Most Maglite products rank somewhere in the 4.5-4.7 range, so we tried to limit our search to brands with at least a few products that scored higher than this, and which generally performed better or on-par overall.
Once we had our list, we researched the brands to explain their overall design philosophy and the primary type of utility that they are known for. We then examined individual customer reviews to explain why people like them and what flaws, if any, potential buyers might want to be aware of. Finally, we sought to further confirm the quality of these products by also examining professional reviews so that we might see if they stand up to rigorous testing as well as casual use.