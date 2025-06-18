Olight Arkfeld Ultra Review: This 3-In-1 EDC Flashlight Is Bright, Compact, And Sturdy

As a physical object, the Arkfeld Ultra is a pocket sized pseudo-rectangle of aluminum (apparently Olight's own proprietary concoction that's extra tough), lightbulbs, and a 1,500 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It feels weighty — though not necessarily heavy — and durable, plus it carries an IPX7 waterproof rating, but despite appearances it's also fairly easy to hold onto. I wouldn't call it "comfortable," but it's not uncomfortable either, and fits in the hand quite well. Or you could use the built-in belt clip instead.

There's also a combination button and 3-setting dial towards one end that's needed to make the flashlight do stuff, and both feel nice and clicky so you can easily tell when something's been pressed or turned. You don't even have to look at it when you turn the light on or off, or swap between the regular light, UV light, or laser pointer modes. Although there are symbols etched above the dial to let you know what's what if you need them.

Rob Rich/SlashGear

The end that doesn't have the obvious lights in it is where the included magnetized charger can stick on to begin charging, and it does its job well. That said, it does seem a bit odd that the cable uses a USB-A plug and not USB-C, or at least have some kind of adapter. It's fine, really, but with how ubiquitous USB-C has become it might be challenging for some users to find an empty charging port out of the box.