Olight Arkfeld Ultra Review: This 3-In-1 EDC Flashlight Is Bright, Compact, And Sturdy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's funny, if I stop and think for any length of time about the prospect of writing a review about a flashlight, it starts to feel a little abstract and absurd. "It's just a metal tube with a lightbulb in it, what's the big deal?" But then I remind myself that quality, effectiveness, value, and myriad other qualms and qualities are just as important for (what some might call) mundane things like umbrellas and, yes, flashlights, as they are for high end phone computers and vacuums that operate themselves.
Which is why I'm talking about Olight's Arkfeld Ultra 3-in-1 EDC Flashlight (provided by Olight for this review). Because, as a flashlight (that does a couple of other light-based things), it's really dang good. Not perfect, but really good. And I'm not just saying that because the box is almost cartoonishly lavish — with a kind of satin-y finish that's weirdly very soft to the touch — or because Olight is one of the most popular flashlight brands, or because it makes one of the best flashlights you can buy on Amazon. Not even because of its inclusion of a very sturdy metal... collector's coin... in the box.
A different kind of light stick
As a physical object, the Arkfeld Ultra is a pocket sized pseudo-rectangle of aluminum (apparently Olight's own proprietary concoction that's extra tough), lightbulbs, and a 1,500 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery. It feels weighty — though not necessarily heavy — and durable, plus it carries an IPX7 waterproof rating, but despite appearances it's also fairly easy to hold onto. I wouldn't call it "comfortable," but it's not uncomfortable either, and fits in the hand quite well. Or you could use the built-in belt clip instead.
There's also a combination button and 3-setting dial towards one end that's needed to make the flashlight do stuff, and both feel nice and clicky so you can easily tell when something's been pressed or turned. You don't even have to look at it when you turn the light on or off, or swap between the regular light, UV light, or laser pointer modes. Although there are symbols etched above the dial to let you know what's what if you need them.
The end that doesn't have the obvious lights in it is where the included magnetized charger can stick on to begin charging, and it does its job well. That said, it does seem a bit odd that the cable uses a USB-A plug and not USB-C, or at least have some kind of adapter. It's fine, really, but with how ubiquitous USB-C has become it might be challenging for some users to find an empty charging port out of the box.
Doing the thing
My criteria for "good flashlight" is subjective, because I live in a small apartment in a metropolitan city, so I can't say with certainty how effective the Arkfeld Ultra might be out in the wilderness where there's practically no light pollution. That said, I'm relatively sure the highest settings would be very handy in very dark situations.
The regular flashlight has four settings: Moon, Low, Medium, High, and Turbo. Moon (1 lm) is extremely soft and unnoticeable unless you're in near total darkness. Low (15 lm) is a bit dim but still helps in low light. Medium (100 lm) is pretty much your average flashlight. High (approx. 420 lm) is enough to dimly light an entire small room. Turbo (approx. 1400 lm) is... a lot. Brighter than most of our light fixtures (as you'll see in the photo at the end of this review).
You can't adjust the UV light's brightness (900 mW), but it's a UV light and not intended for the same kind of use. It's quite effective at making fluorescent materials glow, can help you spot dirt and grime that might not be obvious under normal conditions, and is generally just kind of fun to mess with — but don't ever shine it into anybody's eyes. The same goes for the laser — and all lasers, for that matter — don't shine in anyone's eyes, ever.
Even without the threat of eye damage, the laser pointer is too dang bright. It's arguably still good for situations that call for a laser pointer, but even in a bright room even the reflection alone — on any surface — is enough to make me feel like I need to turn my eyes away from said light.
Arkfeld Ultra 3-in-1 EDC Flashlight verdict
Recommending the Arkfeld Ultra is a bit tricky due to that $119.99 — on either the official site or in the Olight store on Amazon. That's a lot to pay for a flashlight, I know. But while it might be too much for basic around the house use, it does seem like a worthwhile consideration if you often spend time outside at night, have need of a UV light, and could use a (very intense) laser pointer.
It might also be worth a look if you have bad luck with regular flashlights breaking. Particularly if they tend to fall or get dropped. Because this thing might be small, but it'll shrug off falls with ease. Heck, it probably wouldn't even get a scratch.
The Arkfeld Ultra is a simple, sturdy, compact, and very specific tool that's good at what it does and won't break while doing it.