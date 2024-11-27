The 8 Best Flashlights You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Ratings
Most of us may carry a smartphone that comes with a built-in flashlight, but besides being expensive and easy to lose, these devices usually can't match the capability or durability of the genuine article. The utility of a good flashlight is not an easy thing to exaggerate.
A purpose-built flashlight can be more rugged than an expensive cell phone, throw brighter light for longer distances, and have unique features designed for specific use cases. A flashlight makes a great addition to the kit whether you need a portable solution to carry with your car keys, an emergency option for when the lights go out, a gift for the nature lover in your life, or powerful something to illuminate your wildest adventures.
Today, let's examine what makes a great flashlight, unpack some technological terms surrounding the portable lighting industry, and explore some of the best offerings available on Amazon, based on customer reviews.
What makes a good flashlight?
Not all flashlights are created equal, and it's important to consider what you're desired use is when shopping around. Explorers might prefer a hands-free headlamp, while late-night dog walkers might prefer hand-held illumination.
Whether you want something to light up the sky or just a room, it's important understand how bright a flashlight gets by checking how many lumens it produces. This is the unit of measurement for determining light emitted per second. A typical small candle produces 12 to 15 lumens, while a stage spotlight may produce between 2,000 and 5,000. If brightness is your top priority, check out our list of five of the brightest flashlights. And note that high lumen measurement doesn't necessarily mean a flashlight will cast light over a long distance — for that you've got to pay attention to the candela rating (which refers to brightness in a given direction).
Also, today's flashlights may be powered by anything from rechargeable lithium-ion to standard alkaline batteries. Battery choice will impact how long the flashlight lasts, how many lumens it can produce, and the time between charges — capacity is usually measured in milliamp-hours (mAh). Depending on what you need, something with a long or short battery life could suit you just fine.
Whether you're looking for a gift or something for personal use, our list of the best flashlights on Amazon, ranked by user ratings, will help you select the proper flashlight for your needs.
Best Headlamp: Energizer LED Headlamp PRO
With its simple design, affordable price, and effectiveness, the Energizer LED Headlamp Pro is a hands-free headlamp that won't break the bank. It's a practical choice for most casual headlamp applications.
The $19.99 price tag includes two plastic lamps attached to a headband that secures around your forehead. Headlamps might not fight the typical handheld flashlight mode, but hands-free operation sure comes in handy if you're trying to get the power back on in your home or find that tent stake you misplaced.
Each powered by three AAA batteries, these headlamps produce a powerful 260 lumens and throw light up to 80 meters. This level of brightness and range provides a sense of security, making it suitable for walking, jogging, or biking around the block or to the campsite bathroom. Despite not being rechargeable like some others on the market, the AAA-powered version promises up to 35 hours of use between battery changes.
In a nod to its likely outdoor usage, Energizer has protected it against incidental water contact, like rain or splashing, with an IPX4 water resistance rating.
Headlamps are a convenient way to use a flashlight hands-free, and as a trusted brand, it should come as little surprise that with over 5,000 Amazon reviews, the LED Headlamp PRO 2-pack garners an average consumer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.
Best for Power Outages: Energizer LED Rechargeable Plug-In Flashlights
One common use of a flashlight in the home is when there is no alternative. Power outages are inevitable, and no one likes to be caught scrambling for the ancient flashlight with the dead batteries that died in the junk drawer years ago.
Energizer offers a dependable solution for power outages with its Weatheready LED Rechargeable Plug-in Flashlights. Each $58.99 package includes six flashlights, ready to take over in the event of a power outage. Designed for reliability, each light includes a built-in power plug for recharging via a standard wall outlet. When the lights go out, the Energizers automatically light up, providing a secure and reliable source of light.
Each unit casts a 40-lumen beam up to 30 meters — fine for indoor applications such as scrambling for the circuit breaker or maneuvering to the bathroom with an electrical storm outside. Each charge provides up to three hours of operation, which might not seem like much compared to other choices on this list, but considering there are six in each package, rationing the light might make sense in case the power outage persists longer than that.
Amazon reviews have spoken and are overwhelmingly positive. With 1,776 reviews, the Weatheready Energizer LED Plug-Ins scored an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars.
Best Tactical Flashlight: Streamlight 88061 ProTac
The terms tactical and military are often used to describe flashlights, but is there really a difference between them and everyday options? The short answer is an inconclusive "sort of." Calling something military-grade is primarily a marketing ploy used to drum up an aura of rugged reliability.
The Streamlight 88061 ProTac bills itself as a professional tactical light, and though there is some vagueness surrounding that term, the Streamlight fits the bill. Amongst its "tactical" features is an anodized aluminum case that has been tested for up to two-meter drops, a waterproof rating of IPX7 protecting it against submersion in up to a meter of water for thirty minutes, an innovative accessory clip, and strobe lighting and brightness modes.
The ProTac can operate on a single lithium-ion or AA alkaline battery. A single CR123A li-on battery can produce 350 lumens and 6,400 candelas (160-meter beam) for up to an hour and a half. If long life at the cost of brightness suits your task better, a low power setting can make 40 lumens and 720 candelas (53-meter beam) for up to 14 hours. It can also strobe for three hours. However, it's important to note that these numbers may deteriorate slightly when using AA battery power.
Streamlight has a reputation for building quality flashlights, and the $44.99 Protac seems to live up to it. Through 4,572 Amazon reviews, it retains an overall average rating of 4.7 out of five stars.
Best Camping Lantern: AlpsWolf Camping Lantern
Most people like to travel as light as possible when spending a weekend or longer in their favorite outdoor spot. Whether packing for an overnight hiking trip, taking a hybrid approach with a camper-equipped pickup truck, or striking out in a fully equipped Class A recreational vehicle, space and weight are usually at a premium.
The AlpsWolf Camping Lantern will help eliminate extra clutter and weight by offering a flashlight that serves as a powerful handheld and easily converts to a lantern perfect for tent illumination or playing cards at a picnic table.
The first thing to know is that the AlpsWolf is bright, with up to 800 lumens cast to a maximum range of 500 meters. A rechargeable, non-removable 3,600 mAh battery makes enough power for continuous operation for 12 hours with a recharge time of three hours. It can also serve as an emergency power bank via a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter built into the butt.
The most intriguing aspect of the AlpsWolf is its modularity. A cleverly designed handle combined with lanyard loops makes it convertible from a traditional handheld to lantern, spotlight, or hands-free (with the aid of a lanyard).
With over 3,000 reviews at an average of 4.6 stars out of five, Amazon's reviews indicate that the AlspWolf lives up to its promises. Finding out for yourself won't best the bank: The AlpsWolf offering is priced at $22.99.
Best Keychain Flashlight: Olight i1R 2 EOS
Everyone with a cell phone has a flashlight by default, but having one that small doesn't require digging out a $1,000 piece of equipment and holding it precariously in front of you is often preferable. The Olight i1R 2 EOS is a great choice of keychain flashlight, easy to get out and use at any time, whether you habitually walk the dog after work, take the trash out after dark, or drop your phone in the shadows.
This featherweight keychain flashlight weighs a mere half ounce and is just shy of an inch and a half long. Despite its diminutive design, it still manages to cast a 150-lumen beam up to 40 meters. One interesting feature is that by twisting the collar, users can choose beam brightness from as low as 5 lumens to the full 150.
The Olight replenishes via an included micro-USB cable that can transmit a full charge in 76 minutes. It also includes a keyring for easy incorporation into your current set of keys. The Olight's waterproof rating is also an excellent feature. Certified at IPX8, it can withstand immersion in water up to a meter for at least thirty minutes.
Olight asks $17.95 on Amazon, which comes with over 5,500 ratings at an average of 4.8 stars out of five, the highest on our list so far. If a keychain flashlight is in the future for you or a loved one, be sure to check it out.
Best Spotlight: Streamlight 44911 Waypoint 400
Flashlights with high candela ratings can be extremely useful. While all flashlights throw a beam, spotlights are especially powerful, offering a focused beam that reduces light spill, and cuts through fog and dust. They can be used to good effect in nature spotting or even search-and-rescue applications.
Streamlight makes its second appearance on our list with the Waypoint 400. This pistol-grip spotlight weighs 1.52 pounds and has an overall length of 6.75 inches and a height of 7.14 inches. On high power, its 3.62-inch head diameter casts a beam of 1,400 lumens and 400,000 candelas up to 1,265 meters for 3.25 hours. On low settings, brightness comes down to 38 lumens and 10,000 candelas up to 200 meters for an impressive 84 hours.
The Streamlight's rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which includes a charger, fully replenishes in four hours. It is designed for rugged outdoor use and is IPX8 certified for waterproof submersion up to 2 meters (though it floats if dropped in water) and drop-resistant up to 1 meter. An integrated stand allows for limited hands-free operation.
The Waypoint 400 is larger and heavier than many non-spotlight flashlight models, but its specialized spotlight design, rugged construction, and effectiveness make it perfect when a spotlight is called for. With over 1,600 reviews, it scores an average satisfactory rating of 4.8 out of five stars.
Guardian Angel Elite Series
Engineered specifically for law enforcement, the Guardian Angel Elite Series is a unique safety solution designed to keep you secure in low-light conditions. With its distinctive features, it's a standout choice for those who prioritize safety.
The Guardian Angel weighs 0.38 pounds and measures 3.75 x 1.75 x 1.5 inches. It offers 360-degree lighting with four white, three red, and two blue LEDs on the front and four red and four blue on the back. The 450-lumen beam is visible for 5-plus miles in clear conditions.
The polycarbonate casing is IP68 rated, meaning it will survive immersion and is also dust-proof and shock-proof. A patented rare-earth magnet mounting system allows mounting the Guardian Angel on shoulder epaulets, helmets, tactical carriers, and more.
With multiple brightness and flash settings, the rechargeable lithium-ion battery can power the 18 LEDs for as long as 93 hours. The Guardian Angel would make an excellent gift for anyone in your life who might venture into the dark, whether the driver of a car, an avid hiker, or a law enforcement professional.
With nearly 3,000 ratings on Amazon, this $134.99 safety flashlight has garnered an average rating of 4.8 stars out of five.
Best Penlight: Gearlight S100
Penlights are the happy medium between a keychain and a full-sized flashlight. They are small, convenient, and clip into a pocket for quick and easy access. Whether you're a hunter, camper, home inspector, HVAC engineer, or medical professional, a penlight is a versatile tool that can come in handy in a variety of situations.
The Gearlight S100 pocket penlight measures 5.25 x 0.5 x .05 and comes equipped with a clip, perfect for securing it in a shirt or pant pocket. The aluminum casing is durable and lightweight, weighing only an ounce. A pair of AAA batteries power the 100-lumen beam — plenty for use in enclosed spaces.
The Gearlight S100 is a straightforward tool that lacks the extraneous features found on other flashlights. However, this simplicity is part of its charm. It is precisely what it's supposed to be: lightweight and convenient access to light in a dark space. And one of the best parts is that for $16.99, buyers get two. Give one to a loved one, or throw it in your glove box for a rainy day.
Over 14,000 ratings on Amazon have given the S100 an overall rating of 4.5 out of five stars.
Best Home Flashlight: SureFire G2X
We've covered just about every type of specialty flashlight on our list, but what about your standard handheld? There's a lot to be said for having a sturdy, reliable flashlight in the kitchen drawer, whether supplementing your others or serving as the main household emergency flashlight.
The SureFire G2X is made of Nitrolon with a metal sleeve and measures 5.2 x 1.25 x 1.25 inches — small enough to handle easily while maintaining a comfortable hand feel. Powered by a pair of included replaceable lithium-ion CR123A batteries, the SureFire produces up to 400 lumens for an hour or 15 lumens for longer. Its brightness, durability, and reliability make it a viable choice to throw in a drawer or glovebox whenever you need it.
A common complaint about the SureFire is that it eats batteries a little too quickly, which is part of why it's recommended for household use where your battery supply should be nearby. But its pros outweigh its cons; over 1,800 Amazon reviews give it an average satisfaction rating of 4.8 out of five stars.