The 8 Best Flashlights You Can Buy On Amazon, Ranked By User Ratings

Not all flashlights are created equal, and it's important to consider what you're desired use is when shopping around. Explorers might prefer a hands-free headlamp, while late-night dog walkers might prefer hand-held illumination.

Whether you want something to light up the sky or just a room, it's important understand how bright a flashlight gets by checking how many lumens it produces. This is the unit of measurement for determining light emitted per second. A typical small candle produces 12 to 15 lumens, while a stage spotlight may produce between 2,000 and 5,000. If brightness is your top priority, check out our list of five of the brightest flashlights. And note that high lumen measurement doesn't necessarily mean a flashlight will cast light over a long distance — for that you've got to pay attention to the candela rating (which refers to brightness in a given direction).

Also, today's flashlights may be powered by anything from rechargeable lithium-ion to standard alkaline batteries. Battery choice will impact how long the flashlight lasts, how many lumens it can produce, and the time between charges — capacity is usually measured in milliamp-hours (mAh). Depending on what you need, something with a long or short battery life could suit you just fine.

Whether you're looking for a gift or something for personal use, our list of the best flashlights on Amazon, ranked by user ratings, will help you select the proper flashlight for your needs.