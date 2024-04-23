Here's What 'Military Grade' Really Means
You've seen it labeled on everything from flashlights and duct tape to backpacks and socks — even special optics for iPhones and iPads — but what does "Military Grade" actually mean? It's not a distinction used in the military, seeing that literally everything that is utilized would fit the general description the term implies. This leads many to wonder what the phrase means and where it comes from. More importantly, what does it mean when applied to a product? Does the term make it especially good, or does it make it particularly bad?
In reality, the term has no meaning to the military and is used by companies to advertise products. Saying something is military grade implies it is rugged, dependable, and won't break under pressure. That does not apply too much to anything employed by the military, and as any soldier, sailor, airman, marine, coast guardsman, or guardian will tell you, it's meaningless.
That said, a company can't simply label whatever they want as "Military Grade" without evoking some scrutiny. Anything actually used by the military must meet specific MIL-SPEC and MIL-STD requirements, which means it must be purpose-built for the military or substantially modified from commercial products for military use. These designations are for something that meets military specifications, but the same does not apply to products sold under the guise of "Military Grade," which has multiple applications.
It's all about marketing
When a company labels something like an iPhone case as "Military Grade," it generally implies that it's tough and efficient. That's pretty much all the label means, with the slight suggestion that the military uses the product or that it is appropriate for intense situations, as you might find in the military. Marketing is all about getting the public to purchase something, so folks came up with the idea of labeling anything and everything as "Military Grade" with the hope of increasing sales. It generally works despite there being no existing requirements for companies to put their products through any sort of testing or verification. If a company wants to call a mousepad "Military Grade," nothing is stopping it from doing so.
Calling something "Military Grade" certainly doesn't automatically make it something the military uses. Products must undergo several testing phases before the military purchases them en masse for hundreds of thousands of personnel. The people holding the purse strings aren't about to scoop up any old product just because "Military Grade" is printed in large letters on the label — which is why it's merely a marketing term intent on selling to the public.
The lowest bidder truly is the lowest bidder
A phrase commonly said in jest by servicemembers is that something is built by "the lowest bidder." This is in reference to how the Department of Defense (DoD) awards contracts to defense contractors. Companies bid on a contract, and more often than not, the company that bids the lowest amount gets it, though not always. Of course, it's far more complicated than that simple explanation, but that's the origin of the joke. In most cases, the DoD solicits contractors and spends the least amount of money to get what it wants.
This can cause some issued equipment to be somewhat lower quality than a similar commercial product. So long as it serves its purpose, fulfilling the contract, and if the DoD saves some cash in the process, it's a win for everyone. Well, everyone except for the troops forced to work with shoddy equipment. This is why the term "Military Grade" elicits a different response from a servicemember than a civilian.
Marketing pros figured out long ago that the phrase "Military Grade" piqued civilians' interest. Conversely, servicemembers smirk at it, knowing all too well that the product likely has no relation to the military. Ultimately, consumers must weigh their options when purchasing a product. The claim that a label of "Military Grade" signifies a durable watch wouldn't convince those in uniform. Also, since a veteran wrote this article, you might say it's "Military Grade," but of course, that's meaningless.