Here's What 'Military Grade' Really Means

You've seen it labeled on everything from flashlights and duct tape to backpacks and socks — even special optics for iPhones and iPads — but what does "Military Grade" actually mean? It's not a distinction used in the military, seeing that literally everything that is utilized would fit the general description the term implies. This leads many to wonder what the phrase means and where it comes from. More importantly, what does it mean when applied to a product? Does the term make it especially good, or does it make it particularly bad?

In reality, the term has no meaning to the military and is used by companies to advertise products. Saying something is military grade implies it is rugged, dependable, and won't break under pressure. That does not apply too much to anything employed by the military, and as any soldier, sailor, airman, marine, coast guardsman, or guardian will tell you, it's meaningless.

That said, a company can't simply label whatever they want as "Military Grade" without evoking some scrutiny. Anything actually used by the military must meet specific MIL-SPEC and MIL-STD requirements, which means it must be purpose-built for the military or substantially modified from commercial products for military use. These designations are for something that meets military specifications, but the same does not apply to products sold under the guise of "Military Grade," which has multiple applications.