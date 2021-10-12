Polar Grit X Pro wearable promises military-grade durability

Polar has been making wearables aimed at fitness fans for many years. The company has revealed a new wearable called the Grit X Pro that is engineered for extreme durability. The watch was built specifically to meet MIL-STD-810G specifications. It’s water-resistant up to 100 meters and can survive temperatures from -20 degrees Celsius to 50 degrees Celsius.

The watch’s face is covered by scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and the watch was designed specifically to survive heavy-duty use and very active lifestyles. Polar is perhaps best known for its heart rate tracking technology, and Polar Precision Prime heart rate monitoring technology is integrated into the new wearable. It’s able to track heart rate continuously 24/7 automatically.

One of the downsides to any wearables is short battery life. However, Polar promises the Grit X Pro is good for up to seven days on a single charge. In addition, there is a training mode promising up to 40 hours per charge with full GPS and heart rate tracking for those who need more battery life. When power saving options are enabled, the battery is good for up to 100 hours of use.

Other features include integrated GPS supporting GLONASS and Galileo global satellite systems as well as QZSS regional navigation satellites in eastern Asia and Oceana. The wearable leverages assisted GPS for faster fixes allowing it to find satellites in seconds. Polar also integrates its GPS tech with turn-by-turn guidance powered by komoot.

The watch ships with a free regional komoot bundle for turn-by-turn navigation. Route and elevation profiles are supported, providing the user with calculated slope angles and tracking of ascent and descents. An integrated Track Back feature also makes it easier for users to find their way back when exploring an unknown environment.

Other features include sleep tracking and recovery tracking. Polar also offers a version called the Grit X Pro Titan, featuring a titanium bezel that is stronger and more durable than the stainless steel on the standard watch. The standard Grit X Pro sells for $499.95, with the Titan version selling for $599.95.