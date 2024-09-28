Everything You Need To Consider When Choosing The Right Truck For A Camper

Sometimes there is nothing like getting out into the great outdoors. It may not be for everybody, but for many, the escape into nature is an incomparable break from the monotony or the stress of everyday living. However, nature breaks can come in wildly different forms, from staying in a luxury yurt on the shore of a mountain lake in Colorado to backpacking in the Great Smoky Mountains. Others might like to pitch a tent at the beach or rent a lodge in the African savanna, although some might argue the best escape happens when you can take your home with you literally in the back of your pickup.

Advertisement

Traveling and vacationing with a truck camper differs drastically from doing so with a motorhome or camper trailer and far outshines pitching a tent. Truck campers come in a variety of floor plans with a range of options from basic to premium, and they often provide a surprising amount of room and amenities. Furthermore, depending on the setup, truck campers can be set up independently at a campsite, leaving the truck as transportation apart from the shelter. But the inherent conundrum presenting itself once the decision to go with a truck camper can devolve into a kind of chicken and egg situation of which one to buy first and why, camper or truck. Assuming you want to scope out the selection of pickups first, here are some things to consider.

Advertisement