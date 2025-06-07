Every Pelican Case You Can Bring As A Carry-On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For frequent travelers, it's a good idea to invest in high-quality luggage that'll protect your belongings in any situation. There are many waterproof luggage options designed to protect your tech , but one brand stands out from the rest with multiple travel bags that are waterproof, extremely durable, and protected by a lifetime guarantee: Pelican.
Pelican suitcases and other travel bags are the go-to pick for many people who need to pack expensive equipment, like music gear or a DSLR camera and its accessories. Even if you don't have niche equipment like this, it's still a great luggage brand to shop if you plan on packing anything breakable or any tech that costs more than $100, like a laptop, handheld gaming console, or a nice pair of headphones. Just be sure to avoid packing these eight electronics that TSA doesn't allow in carry-on luggage.
With so many well-constructed Pelican bags to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your search and find the perfect case. If you're specifically looking for a case or bag that you can bring on the plane with you as a carry-on or as a personal item to stow under the seat in front of you, we've got you covered.
HC22 ATX Hard-Sided Luggage
At $499, this is one of Pelican's most expensive luggage pieces, but you'll find plenty of value in its higher price. The HC22 ATX hard-sided suitcase features 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to maneuver through the airport, a smooth retractable handle, and TSA locking latches that allow TSA agents to open your expensive luggage without damaging it.
The HC22 is mainly constructed from Pelican's proprietary polypropylene blend, and the latches are made from a sturdy zinc alloy. While this provides a tough protective shell that's waterproof and dustproof, there is a tiny trade-off to consider: It's heavy. Without anything inside, this suitcase weighs 12.8 pounds.
Not all airlines have a weight limit for carry-on luggage, but many do, so make sure you check your preferred airline's guidelines to ensure your bag won't be too heavy after packing all your clothes and gadgets to keep you entertained on long flights.
The outside dimensions of Pelican's HC22 suitcase are 22 x 14 x 9.1 inches, so it meets the carry-on size requirements for most airlines. For those curious about how much can fit inside, the suitcase's internal dimensions measure 18.6 x 11.8 x 7.2 inches.
HY22 Aegis Rolling Hybrid Duffle
Pelican lists the HY22 Aegis rolling duffle as a carry-on luggage piece, but the dimensions are slightly over the max carry-on dimensions for many airlines. It measures 22 x 14.4 x 10.6 inches, which is just barely over the average airline carry-on dimensions of 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Head to your preferred airline's website to see what the specific carry-on dimensions are prior to flying out.
The $329 HY22 combines Pelican's tough EVA-molded front shell technology with flexible, weather-resistant 500D Cordura fabric to create a duffle that protects your belongings well, yet remains versatile enough to accommodate a wide variety of items. Plus, it has built-in wheels, so you can roll it around if it's heavy. Or, pick it up by one of its many handles on nearly every surface.
By itself, the HY22 duffle weighs 7.3 pounds, which leaves you plenty of wiggle room to pack heavy tech and bulky clothes without worrying about an airline's carry-on weight limits. That said, it's always a smart idea to weigh your luggage prior to leaving for the airport to make sure you won't have to check your bag for a premium at the last minute.
1535TRVL Air Travel Case
Measuring 22 x 14 x 9 inches, the Pelican 1535TRVL Air Travel suitcase perfectly meets the carry-on dimensions for most airlines. That said, be sure to check with your preferred airline to see their allowed dimensions before you head to the airport.
Inside, you'll have dimensions of 20.4 x 11.2 x 7.2 to pack all your belongings. If you're on the lookout for more tech to get you through a long flight, check out our favorite USB travel gadgets. The suitcase weighs 10.4 pounds without anything else in it, so it's a smart idea to check your airline's carry-on weight limits, if any, before packing.
The $403 1535TRVL case is waterproof, dustproof, and crushproof with IP67 and MIL-SPEC certifications, so you don't have to worry about any of your items being damaged if your case slides around in the compartment above you. It's also decked out with stainless-steel bearing wheels that roll smoothly and quietly, TSA locks, and a limited lifetime warranty.
PX18 Aegis Travel Backpack
If you'd prefer to have a backpack over a suitcase while traveling, Pelican has you covered with its PX18 Aegis Travel Backpack. With dimensions of just 18.1 x 10.6 x 6.3 inches, the PX18 would not only work well as a carry-on item to be stored in the overhead compartment, but it even meets many airline requirements as a personal item to go under the seat in front of you.
This backpack features weather-resistant Cordura fabric that allows flexibility while figuring out how to best fit all your items inside. Then, there's an EVA-molded Pelican Shield shell in front for extra protection against accidental bumps. You'll also find plenty of built-in pockets to help with organization and multiple compression straps to help make your bag smaller. You can wear the backpack, use its carrying handle to cart it around, or slide it onto a suitcase with the built-in luggage pass-through sleeve.
For those who need a bit more room inside than this backpack offers, check out the PX25 Aegis Travel Pack for $229 instead. With dimensions of 11.8 x 7.48 x 19.69 inches, it meets the carry-on size requirements for most airlines, but you likely wouldn't be able to fit it as a personal item below the seat.
DX45 Aegis Duffel
Although Pelican may be best known for its hard-shell luggage, the brand also makes a fantastic soft duffel that you should know about. The DX45 Aegis Duffel is a great addition to your luggage collection if you frequently go on one- or two-day trips or you're the type to pack light, no matter how long a vacation you're going on.
The entire duffel is made with water-resistant Cordura fabric that's also quite durable, and it's easy to keep your belongings organized, thanks to multiple interior and exterior compartments. While you can use the included shoulder strap to carry the duffel around in classic one-shoulder fashion, there's a shoulder strap if you'd rather carry it like a backpack.
If you packed the $179 DX45 duffel to the max, its dimensions of 22.8 x 13 x 9 inches may be ever so slightly over the requirements for most airlines. However, it'd be easy to account for that extra 0.8 inches in length due to the duffel's flexible fabric. Additionally, you can always pack a little less lengthwise to ensure it's under the 22-inch maximum length for most airlines.
For those who plan to bring along tech must-haves for traveling that may weigh your bag down, you'll be happy to know the DX45 alone weighs only 2.4 pounds. That leaves plenty of leeway to pack it full of heavy tech and clothes.
SX5 Aegis Padded Sling
The $79 SX5 Aegis Padded Sling from Pelican is particularly great for anyone bringing along expensive camera equipment or any other high-end tech you want to protect and keep with you at all times throughout the flight.
With relatively small dimensions of 11.8 x 7 x 3.5 inches, the SX5 Aegis sling would easily meet the size requirements of most airlines for a personal item to go under the seat in front of you. Or, if you wanted to tuck it away during the flight, it also comes in under the size requirements of most airlines for a carry-on item to go in the overhead bins.
The SX5 Aegis sling is constructed with durable, water-resistant Cordura fabric, YKK zippers, handy internal organization, and easy-to-use slide release buckles. You can wear this sling over one shoulder with the included shoulder strap, or keep it comfortably just above your hips with the waist strap.
If you're looking to spend a little less money, check out Pelican's SXH5 Aegis Protective Sling for $79. It has similar, yet slightly different dimensions of 12.1 x 6.3 x 3.5 inches. The biggest difference between these two slings is that the SXH5 has a Pelican Shield hard shell in front, whereas the SX5 focuses more on interior padding.
PCL ModPak Large Packing Cube
If you love to figure out the best ways to snag cheap flights online before buying your tickets, you're likely the type of person who loves budget-friendly luggage. While Pelican has multiple expensive suitcases and backpacks, the company also offers an affordable travel option for people who just need room for the essentials.
The PCL ModPak Large Packing Cube is only $24, yet it's made with breathable mono-mesh, YKK zippers, and durable, water-resistant Cordura fabric that's designed to withstand a lot. You can hook this lightweight bag onto a suitcase or a backpack, or simply carry it around by the top handle.
There's also a Small Packing Cube and a Medium Packing Cube available from Pelican for $14 and $19, respectively, but the Large option is likely going to be the best size for most people. With dimensions of 14 x 10 x 3.5 inches, the Large Packing Cube could be brought onto most planes as a carry-on or as a personal item, but be sure to check with the airline you're flying for specific size and weight requirements for luggage.
iM2500 Storm Case
If you plan to travel with a DSLR camera and its accessories, or some other expensive tech you don't want getting damaged, opt for Pelican's iM2500 Storm Case. You can get the case with padded dividers, with foam inside, or with no foam. The option we recommend is with foam for $319 at Amazon.
The iM2500 has two Press & Pull latches that lock automatically when the case is closed, but open without too much hassle. Constructed with Pelican's proprietary HPX Resin material, the case is watertight, crushproof, and dustproof. With dimensions of 21.7 x 14.1 x 8.9 inches, the iM2500 case meets the carry-on size requirements for most airlines, but be sure to check specifically with your airline before bringing it along.
If the sensitive tech you're flying with is fairly heavy, it may be smarter to invest in the V525 Vault Rolling Case from Pelican instead. You can conveniently roll everything through the airport instead of carrying it, and it has similar dimensions of 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Plus, it's more affordable at $149.
1030 Micro Case
Pelican luggage is expensive compared to other luggage brands, but the protection you get in exchange is often worth it for your expensive tech. That said, if you don't have enough wiggle room in your budget to spring for a Pelican suitcase, there's an alternative.
Use the affordable suitcase, backpack, or duffel you already have at home, or find a new or used option in your price range. Then, invest in a Micro Case from Pelican to protect your most expensive tech or most important valuables inside your less durable, cheaper bag.
Measuring 7.5 x 3.9 x 2.4 inches, the 1030 Micro Case for $27 is a great size to store your keys, passport, wallet, and even your smartphone. The case is designed to be crushproof, dustproof, and watertight, able to withstand being submerged in up to one meter of water for up to 30 minutes at a time.
If this doesn't sound like the right size for you, Pelican has multiple other Micro Case sizes to choose from. There's the $49 M60 Micro Case for larger items, the $20 1010 Micro Case for smaller items, and plenty of options in between.
R40 Personal Utility Ruck Case
With dimensions of just 9.8 x 6.1 x 2.9 inches, you could bring the R40 Personal Utility Ruck Case as a personal item to stash under the seat in front of you or pack it in your carry-on. At $69, this smaller case is one of Pelican's more affordable travel options compared to its fully decked out suitcases and backpacks.
Because there's a thick ABS outer shell to withstand impact and abrasion, the interior dimensions are quite a bit smaller at 7.6 x 4.7 x 1.9 inches. However, that's still plenty of space to safely store your keys, passport, wallet, smartphone, and more.
Rubberized bumpers on the outside help cushion the blow if you accidentally drop the case or it moves around while you're flying. It also has an IP68 rating, which means it's dustproof and waterproof submerged in up to 2 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.
With its exceptional durability against the elements, the Pelican R40 case is a great addition to your luggage if you plan to hike, camp, snowboard, or participate in any other exciting outdoor adventure once you arrive at your destination.
Methodology
Pelican has a travel category on its site specifically labeled Carry-On. In this section, you'll find the 22-inch ATX Hard-Sided Luggage, the 22-inch Aegis Rolling Hybrid Duffel, and the 1535TRVL Air Travel Case. However, Pelican has multiple other options that meet the carry-on dimension requirements for most airlines and would make great travel companions.
The majority of airlines have max carry-on size dimensions of 22 x 14 x 9 inches. Some airlines allow carry-on luggage slightly larger than this, while others have smaller max dimensions. Similarly, many airlines allow personal items that measure up to 18 x 14 x 8 inches to be stowed under the seat in front of you. Other airlines leave vague requirements for personal items, like purses, small backpacks, and laptops, or have smaller max dimensions.
For the purposes of this article, we went by the most common carry-on dimensions of 22 x 14 x 9 inches and personal item dimensions of 18 x 14 x 8 inches to find suitable cases from Pelican, but check with your specific airline to get exact size and weight requirements prior to buying or bringing any case with you on your next flight.
