Every Pelican Case You Can Bring As A Carry-On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For frequent travelers, it's a good idea to invest in high-quality luggage that'll protect your belongings in any situation. There are many waterproof luggage options designed to protect your tech , but one brand stands out from the rest with multiple travel bags that are waterproof, extremely durable, and protected by a lifetime guarantee: Pelican.

Advertisement

Pelican suitcases and other travel bags are the go-to pick for many people who need to pack expensive equipment, like music gear or a DSLR camera and its accessories. Even if you don't have niche equipment like this, it's still a great luggage brand to shop if you plan on packing anything breakable or any tech that costs more than $100, like a laptop, handheld gaming console, or a nice pair of headphones. Just be sure to avoid packing these eight electronics that TSA doesn't allow in carry-on luggage.

With so many well-constructed Pelican bags to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your search and find the perfect case. If you're specifically looking for a case or bag that you can bring on the plane with you as a carry-on or as a personal item to stow under the seat in front of you, we've got you covered.

Advertisement