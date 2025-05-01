13 USB-Charged Travel Gadgets You'll Want To Take On Your Next Trip

Things on the Apple front haven't been looking good lately. First, the iPhone 16 Pro proved to be more of an iPhone 15 Pro S, and the Apple Intelligence it was supposedly built for arrived only half-heartedly. One good thing that did come out of it, however, was that any iPhone 15 Pro and later can play a small handful of AAA titles, such as "Resident Evil Village." It's not like gaming on a MacBook Pro, but it's impressive nonetheless. The problem is playing on a touchscreen sucks. Get a phone controller like the GameSir G8 Plus for $79.99.

The GameSir G8 Plus is one of the most costly models in this controller niche, make no mistake, but you get what you pay for. It includes long-lasting Hall Effect joysticks, toggleable triggers, a built-in gyroscope for supported systems, vibration haptics, and allows for some minimal customization of the magnetically removable faceplates.

One benefit the G8 Plus has over most controllers of this type is support for Bluetooth. Many phones require you to remove their case to work with a USB-C controller, although do bear in mind that this will induce some noticeable Bluetooth input latency. As a cheaper alternative, we recommend the GameSir X2s for $39.99. It still supports Bluetooth but lacks haptic vibration response and the ergonomic design of the former.

