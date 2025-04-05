10 Affordable Alternatives To Apple's Magic Mouse

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Apple Magic Mouse is a controversial piece of tech, to say the least. On the one hand, it's exactly the sort of mouse you'd expect Apple to make: glassy, sleek, minimalist, with a touch interface and few visible buttons. Using it is quite fun since it's something between a mouse and a trackpad hybrid. On the other, it's the complete opposite of ergonomic and has a charging port on the bottom that can't be plugged into while in use. Plus, there's the annoyance that they haven't updated the mouse (save USB-C) in years, and it still suffers from Apple's frustrating settings for changing the scroll direction on a Mac. You get the point. If you're in the market for a mouse, the Magic Mouse is cool and all, but there are much better alternatives, several of which come in at half the price. We've already got you covered on low-profile alternatives to Apple's Magic keyboard, so what about the mouse?

We've previously taken a look at the best ergonomic mouse options, but here we want to home in on alternatives specific to Apple's Magic Mouse. So how did we choose the following examples? Our criteria are straightforward. The mouse needs to be compatible with macOS out of the box, fairly compact, jibe to some degree with the Mac design aesthetic, and cost the same (or less) than the $79.99/$99.99 Apple Magic Mouse at retail — although focusing a lot more on the lower end of that number, since a $99 mouse isn't exactly the picture of affordable. Here are 10 Apple Magic Mouse alternatives we think you'll love.