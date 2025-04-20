What Are Some Of The Best Ways To Find Cheap Flights Online?

It's not your imagination; the prices of airline tickets have gone up. Whether you're looking for a deal on Google Flights or Skyscanner, finding a ticket that stays within your budget may feel like an impossible task. Over the years, seasoned travelers have come up with all sorts of tricks to beat airlines at their own game. For example, looking for tickets on a Tuesday instead of the weekend has been a popular tip among travelers. Unfortunately, it turns out this strategy is probably more of an urban myth than anything else. That being said, according to reports, Sunday has historically been the cheapest day to book air travel, with Friday being the most expensive.

Another popular strategy is using a VPN, based on the theory that airlines show different prices depending on your location or browsing history. However, there's little hard data to back up this idea. While there are a lot of good reasons to sign up for a paid VPN service, expecting to get better deals on flights probably shouldn't be one of them. Even though some of the most popular strategies may not work as well as we'd like, there are still things you can do to make sure you're getting the cheapest price possible on your next flight.