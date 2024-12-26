Google Flights Vs. Skyscanner: Which Is Best For Finding Great Flight Deals?

One of the most essential things you must do before embarking on a trip that requires air travel is to scour a variety of websites to book your flights. Although there are plenty of travel search engines out there that can conveniently provide you with options from different airlines at varying price points — it's still highly recommended to consult more than one platform — at least in the name of affordability and overall convenience.

When you're scouting for the best airfare deals, having the best flight apps can make or break your itinerary. If you don't mind having long airport layovers, you're more likely to find a flight configuration that is budget-friendly. On the other hand, you may want to get to your destination as soon as possible, and having a tool that lets you quickly see the fastest flight available could be crucial.

In either scenario, two of the best flight search platforms we've tried and tested are Google Flights and Skyscanner. Which two can save you more money, though? Before we do a more detailed hands-on test of both services, let's take a quick look at how each of them work.