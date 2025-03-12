5 Waterproof Luggage Options Designed To Keep Your Tech Safe

In this day and age, there are so many types of smart bags and luggage options meant to make traveling easier. The crowded market of tech improved travel gadgets offers features like GPS tracking, built-in scales, and even zipperless entry. But with all of the technological advancements on the bags themselves, we can't forget the most important part: the items you've packed inside that the bags are meant to contain and protect.

Advertisement

It's critical to think about waterproofing your go-to luggage so that the gear inside of them stays functional — even if the "gear" is just a laptop and charger. Nobody wants to spend a long flight with water damaged AirPods just because it was pouring rain that morning, or to show up at work with a dead computer after commuting in harsh weather. And, if you're someone who's invested money into gear like professional cameras, expensive tablets, or even gaming systems, the risk of water damage is even higher.

Instead of only looking for luggage with all of the bells and whistles, we're going back to the basics to ensure that bags are water-resistant and moisture-wicking so you don't need to fear precipitation on your journey. Here, we've compiled a list of the best waterproof travel bags (and plenty of them also have other brag-worthy amenities, so you can get the best of both worlds.) In order to be included, the bags had to claim water resistance, and had to be user or SlashGear tested and reviewed.

Advertisement