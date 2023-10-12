These X Tricks Could Save Your Water Damaged AirPods

AirPods are the default earbuds for many iPhone users, but unlike Apple's smartphones, they're not waterproof. Older AirPods, including the first and second-generation models, have no resistance to water or sweat, but the more recent models have better protection. The AirPods 3 and both models of the AirPods Pro are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. This rating also applies to the Lightning and MagSafe charging cases for the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 but doesn't include the case of the first-generation AirPods Pro. Apple announced the upgraded AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C alongside the iPhone 15 series, and this model has slightly better water resistance, with a rating of IP54.

While these ratings protect against sweat and water splashes, the AirPods are not meant to be used while swimming or showering. Apple doesn't cover liquid damage under warranty, so you'll need to be extra careful not to expose your earbuds to water. If your AirPods were accidentally dropped in water, they might be ruined for good, but there are a few tricks you can try to salvage them. If these tips don't work though, you'll have to contact Apple about a replacement, since AirPods damaged by water can't be repaired.