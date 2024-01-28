Are SK Ratchets And Sockets Made In The USA?

The phrase "American brand" is typically associated with giants like Coca-Cola, IBM, Marlboro, or Apple. For those involved in the automotive industry, mechanics, hobbyists, and car enthusiasts of all stripes, SK Hand Tools probably comes to mind as the epitome of American craftsmanship and automotive engineering.

Writing in Popular Mechanics, comedian, television host, and all-around car aficionado, Jay Leno, once described SK Hand Tools as an "iconic American brand." Noting that the company is known for inventing the round-head ratchet wrench, Leno described its products as "superb," and walked the readers through its turbulent history, which includes several changes of ownership and serious struggles with solvency.

SK Hand Tools may still be considered an iconic American brand, as Leno put it, but that column was published over a decade ago. The company has experienced additional turbulence since then, including another change in ownership. Who owns SK Hand Tools today, and where are their products actually made? Are they still produced in the United States?