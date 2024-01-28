Are SK Ratchets And Sockets Made In The USA?
The phrase "American brand" is typically associated with giants like Coca-Cola, IBM, Marlboro, or Apple. For those involved in the automotive industry, mechanics, hobbyists, and car enthusiasts of all stripes, SK Hand Tools probably comes to mind as the epitome of American craftsmanship and automotive engineering.
Writing in Popular Mechanics, comedian, television host, and all-around car aficionado, Jay Leno, once described SK Hand Tools as an "iconic American brand." Noting that the company is known for inventing the round-head ratchet wrench, Leno described its products as "superb," and walked the readers through its turbulent history, which includes several changes of ownership and serious struggles with solvency.
SK Hand Tools may still be considered an iconic American brand, as Leno put it, but that column was published over a decade ago. The company has experienced additional turbulence since then, including another change in ownership. Who owns SK Hand Tools today, and where are their products actually made? Are they still produced in the United States?
Who owns SK Hand Tools?
"Blood, sweat, and gears" reads the slogan displayed on SK Hand Tools' official website. Featuring photographs of mechanics hard at work, the website aligns with SK Hand Tools' image and branding, and there's hardly anything unusual about it. The "About Us" section, however, offers some insight into the company's history and current ownership.
SK Hand Tools was established in 1932, as part of the Sherman-Klove Company, and grew at a healthy pace in the ensuing years. This culminated in 1961 when SK Hand Tools was issued a patent for its rotating round-head ratchet wrench. In 1964, it was purchased by the Symington-Wayne Corporation.
Today, the website states, SK Hand Tools is owned by GreatStar Industrial USA. What is not stated on the website is that GreatStar Industrial USA is a subsidiary of Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial, a conglomerate based in Hangzhou, China. Founded in 1993, GreatStar Industrial owns the vacuum cleaner manufacturer Shop-Vac, and several other brands in the hand tools and power tools sector.
Where are SK ratchets and sockets made?
On the official website, SK Hand Tools also acknowledges that GreatStar owns several other brands in the same sector, and boasts about leveraging its resources.
The company also notes that it manufactures "many" of its products in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. What this means is unclear, but if you look at SK's socket listings on Amazon, it is plainly stated they are produced in China. For some ratcheting wrench sets, however, the U.S. is listed as the country of origin.
It also needs to be pointed out that GreatStar acquired SK in 2021, so if you purchased one of their products before the acquisition, there's a decent chance it was not made in China, but in the U.S. In any case, if this is something you are concerned about, you should double-check.
The bottom line is, SK Hand Tools' products are manufactured in both the U.S. and China. If you want to make sure you're getting an American-made ratchet or socket, do a bit of research beforehand, pay close attention to the label, and check the country of origin.