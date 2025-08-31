5 Notoriously Durable Gadgets That Are Nearly Unbreakable

Planned obsolescence used to be a dystopian idea. Corporations intentionally making products break after a certain amount of time? That's the plot of some high-concept sci-fi book from last century. Nowadays, this fear is often a reality. Buying a piece of clothing or a cheap tool that doesn't fall apart in a couple of weeks is a sign that you've been pretty lucky. Being reasonably durable has become a premium feature rather than a baseline expectation. We have already looked at the best rugged smartphones and the most durable headphones currently for sale. Those are great options for durable gear that you might actually want to buy, but what about the absolute most durable consumer tech ever made?

By durable, we're not talking about the latest iteration of Gorilla Glass that can take a long drop, or still function after professional phone breaker JerryRigEverything subjects it to "the bend test". These are devices that will survive when most humans wouldn't: they've been hit with a brick, run over by a truck, and literally bombed, and they're still here with us. Can't say the same about you, can we? We can't guarantee that these are buy-it-for-life purchases, and some of them are not on sale anymore, but if they end up in the trash, it's probably not for their lack of endurance.