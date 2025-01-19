Who Owns Maglite And Where Are The Flashlights Made?

Anthony Maglica isn't a name the general population is familiar with, but he is the creator of one of the most popular flashlight brands that just about everyone has used at least once in their life. Even if you prefer to use your Android phone's flashlight over a traditional one, you've definitely heard the company name before. Not only is Maglica the president and founder of Mag Instrument, Inc., but he's also the creator of the iconic MAGLITE flashlight that's been a popular choice for law enforcement officers for decades.

Maglica was born in New York City during the '30s, but his mother brought him to Croatia, where her family was from, so he could grow up close to them. He lived there until the '50s before returning to the States, putting down roots in Los Angeles. Even over 90 years of age, Anthony Maglica personally inspects every new product his company manufactures, and they don't go to market unless they satisfy his standards.

The first Maglite flashlights wound up in the hands of police officers, firefighters, and other EMS organizations in 1979. It was an impressive and reliable product that eventually garnered attention from media outlets that went on to call it the "Cadillac of flashlights." Maglica's operation eventually became bigger than him, and he moved it outside of the Los Angeles city limits to a more inland place, where the company has its sole factory.

