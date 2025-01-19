Who Owns Maglite And Where Are The Flashlights Made?
Anthony Maglica isn't a name the general population is familiar with, but he is the creator of one of the most popular flashlight brands that just about everyone has used at least once in their life. Even if you prefer to use your Android phone's flashlight over a traditional one, you've definitely heard the company name before. Not only is Maglica the president and founder of Mag Instrument, Inc., but he's also the creator of the iconic MAGLITE flashlight that's been a popular choice for law enforcement officers for decades.
Maglica was born in New York City during the '30s, but his mother brought him to Croatia, where her family was from, so he could grow up close to them. He lived there until the '50s before returning to the States, putting down roots in Los Angeles. Even over 90 years of age, Anthony Maglica personally inspects every new product his company manufactures, and they don't go to market unless they satisfy his standards.
The first Maglite flashlights wound up in the hands of police officers, firefighters, and other EMS organizations in 1979. It was an impressive and reliable product that eventually garnered attention from media outlets that went on to call it the "Cadillac of flashlights." Maglica's operation eventually became bigger than him, and he moved it outside of the Los Angeles city limits to a more inland place, where the company has its sole factory.
Where MAGLITE flashlights are made
It was important to Anthony Maglica that his products be manufactured in the United States, going as far as to ensure the components for the Maglite and other Mag Instrument products were procured domestically. When the company can, it will go to locally-owned businesses for components. There are instances that the company has to import components from suppliers from overseas, but it always discloses if that's the case with its products. Maglica himself wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, explaining how important manufacturing in America was to him. His first place of business was a small machine shop in the heart of Los Angeles, California, where he crafted precision parts for the military, aerospace firms, and other companies.
Maglica eventually moved his operation out of L.A., roughly 100 miles east of Ontario, California, where Mag Instruments now keeps its headquarters. It's in good company as that's the same city where Duromax engines are made. This relocation gave Mag Instruments over 700,000 square feet of space, encompassing its offices, distribution center, and factory, where it designs, builds, and ships the prolific flashlights. While it maintains its "Made in the U.S." title, the company expanded its operations over to Europe in 2018, establishing MAGLITE Europe GmbH & Co. KG in Rottweil, Germany. Having a headquarters in Europe furthers the company's overall globalization strategy.