How To Turn On Your Android Phone's Flashlight

Phones that run on at least Android 13 should offer access to the flashlight function through Quick Settings. It's where your device's most essential settings that you will modify on a regular basis are located. By default, the flashlight feature is one of the available settings, but you can also add, remove, or move the icons for certain functions, such as dark mode, do not disturb, and vibration, among others.

To switch on your phone's flashlight this way, you will need to wake up your phone screen by either touching the display or hitting the power button. With the screen active, follow these steps:

Swipe down from the top of your phone's screen to access its notification shade. If you don't see the full slate of functions, swipe down a second time to expand Quick Settings. Tap the flashlight icon. When the icon becomes colored, it means the flashlight is switched on. To turn it off, tap the icon again until it's grayed out.

In case you are unable to see your phone's Quick Settings after performing the steps on the lock screen, unlock your phone and try again. If you do not see the flashlight icon in the Quick Settings tray, tap the pencil icon located in one of the corners of the notification pulldown tray — you may need to enter your pin code if you do this on a locked phone. Active settings will be located on the top half of the Edit page, and inactive ones will be filed in the bottom. Find the flashlight feature in the bottom part of the Edit page and drag it into the active area so that you can start seeing the function's icon when you access Quick Settings.