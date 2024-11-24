Where Are Duromax Engines Made And Are They Any Good?
If you've searched retail outlets for a reliable heavy-duty engine to power a go-kart, moped, or utility device, odds are you've already come across the name DuroMax. Not to be confused with the legendary Duramax diesel engines that have been powering trucks like the SlashGear-approved Chevy Silverado since the early 2000s, DuroMax engines are generally designed for use in small vehicles and devices. Yes, that means they require significantly less power to operate than their General Motors made counterparts.
Generally, DuroMax engines — which also power the brand's generators — are gasoline powered, with many utilizing a lawnmower-style pull-start. But if you've done your due diligence in your small engine research, you likely already know about the DuroMax brand and how its engines work. You might even have figured out which engine you need from the brand's extensive small engine family to power your device.
One thing you might not have come across in your research is where, exactly, DuroMax engines are manufactured. That's because DuroMax does not explicitly detail the manufacturing location of its engines on its website. The company does, however, note on its FAQ page that its products are proudly designed by its engineers in Ontario, California, adding that its generators and engines are actually manufactured "overseas." However, a little sleuthing on Amazon will turn up a few instances in which a DuroMax rep has answered the question of where the products are made, indicating they are manufactured in China.
DuroMax engines are relatively well reviewed by users
These days, that may be a legit deal-breaker for some in the market for a heavy-duty small engine. But if you're not deterred from purchasing a DuroMax due to its manufacturing location, you might have an interest in knowing whether or not they are any good before you actually invest in one. If that's the case, you'll be happy to learn that DuroMax engines are generally well thought of by those who've already purchased them.
Several of the brand's engines are currently listed for sale through The Home Depot, including its 208cc and 440cc builds. Those engines currently boast ratings of 4.8 stars out of 5 and 4 stars out of 5, respectively, signaling that users are largely satisfied with their purchase. The 208cc is, obviously, the bigger hit, with users largely praising it for ease of use and installation, as well as its performance and price point. However, some did have issues with its durability, a complaint that also dogged the 18hp 440cc model, along with concerns over engines arriving damaged and its actual horsepower rating.
As with the 208cc, many users still appreciated the 440cc build's performance and its budget-friendly price. Meanwhile, over on Amazon, users also rated DuroMax's larger 713cc engine well, awarding it 4.4 stars out of 5 overall. As with its lineup partners, customers appreciate the engine's ease of use and installation, and its overall performance. However, one complained of the location of the engine's exhaust port, while others complained about its recoil starter. But overall, it seems you can purchase a DuroMax engine with a decent level of confidence.