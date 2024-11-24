Where Are Duromax Engines Made And Are They Any Good?

If you've searched retail outlets for a reliable heavy-duty engine to power a go-kart, moped, or utility device, odds are you've already come across the name DuroMax. Not to be confused with the legendary Duramax diesel engines that have been powering trucks like the SlashGear-approved Chevy Silverado since the early 2000s, DuroMax engines are generally designed for use in small vehicles and devices. Yes, that means they require significantly less power to operate than their General Motors made counterparts.

Generally, DuroMax engines — which also power the brand's generators — are gasoline powered, with many utilizing a lawnmower-style pull-start. But if you've done your due diligence in your small engine research, you likely already know about the DuroMax brand and how its engines work. You might even have figured out which engine you need from the brand's extensive small engine family to power your device.

One thing you might not have come across in your research is where, exactly, DuroMax engines are manufactured. That's because DuroMax does not explicitly detail the manufacturing location of its engines on its website. The company does, however, note on its FAQ page that its products are proudly designed by its engineers in Ontario, California, adding that its generators and engines are actually manufactured "overseas." However, a little sleuthing on Amazon will turn up a few instances in which a DuroMax rep has answered the question of where the products are made, indicating they are manufactured in China.

