Who Makes The Duramax V8 Engine & What Kind Of Horsepower Does It Produce?

When you're in the market for a truck and pondering your options, there's one consideration that's generally going to be a higher priority than any other — power. Trucks are often among the heftiest vehicles you might get behind the wheel of, and they're typically built for longer journeys, carrying considerable weight, and doing so in a manner that isn't too fatiguing or uncomfortable for the occupants. A powerful engine, then, is imperative to a truck's performance. 2024's GMC Sierra HD, for instance, is capable of towing 22,500 pounds, and powering it to these numbers is the Duramax V-8, a turbo-diesel engine provided as an option for those who need a bit more from the model.

Diesel is a common choice for a truck's powertrain, sometimes offering more power than a petrol counterpart. Depending on the type of journey you're taking and how laden your vehicle might be, it can be the right choice for many a heavier-duty ride. Truckers are probably familiar with Duramax's series of V-8s, which have powered a range of diesel trucks like the Sierra. You may not, however, be so familiar with the formidable powertrains' origins or exactly what they're capable of.

In this piece, we'll discover who manufactures the Duramax V-8 and the horsepower ranges the engines have offered, as well as a bit more about the vehicle families that have used the range.