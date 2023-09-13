Best In Durability: 7 Of The Best Rugged Smartphones Right Now

Rugged phones stand apart from regular smartphones for their ability to survive in a variety of conditions and environments. After all, the typical smartphone remains a fragile instrument. It might survive if you're caught in a light rain shower or drop it onto a carpeted floor, but it doesn't take much to crack a screen or otherwise damage your favorite device. That's where rugged phones come in.

This niche class of cell phones is designed for durability and resilience, whether you're using it at home, on an extreme adventure, or in extreme professional settings like a construction site. They tend to have military-grade testing to withstand drops and have a higher ingress protection rating for dust and water resistance than you'll find on a standard cell phone. Some of these phones target enterprise use with special abilities like infrared cameras, while others have longer-than-usual battery life. What they lack are the cutting-edge features and design of flagship phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5.

It's often easy to distinguish rugged phones from their ordinary brethren. The chassis typically has a reinforced, bulky design that provides shock resistance and keeps the phone safe wherever you use it. However, that's no longer the case across the board since some durable models have a sleeker appearance that appears more like a standard handset. Some ruggedized models carry a premium price or are only available via specific mobile carriers, while others are more reasonably priced. Read on to see our picks for the best rugged phones you can buy in 2023.