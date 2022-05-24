Panasonic Toughbook 40 Slims Down, But It's Still A Rugged Beast

Panasonic has been making tough, durable laptops for well over 25 years now having launched its first Toughbook back in 1996. The Toughbook lineup has had several firsts to its credit. For example, the CF-M34, introduced in 1999, was the first mobile computer to offer Bluetooth connectivity. Then came the CF-18 in 2007, which was the first device to feature a pivoting touchscreen that let it transform into a tablet. More recently, this lineup from the company is also known for offering modular features.

While Toughbook consumers do not generally associate these laptops with portability, with the newest Toughbook product for 2022, Panasonic seems to be wanting to change that long-held perception. This morning the company announced the launch of the Panasonic Toughbook 40, complete with several feature upgrades over its predecessor.

Apart from incremental feature upgrades, the Toughbook 40 is lighter than its predecessor (by over a pound), even as it delivers a larger display. The product specifically targets customers working in areas like law enforcement departments, federal agencies, and utility companies. Panasonic claims that users and businesses switching to the Toughbook 40 from competing devices will go a long way in improving the efficiency in these departments while also enabling them to reduce operational expenses.