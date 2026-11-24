4 Wi-Fi Router Brands With Better Ratings Than Linksys
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Linksys is well known for its networking hardware, particularly its consumer-grade routers and wireless connectivity products. However, it's certainly not the only brand on the market, nor is it the best. In rankings of wireless router brands, Linksys often lags behind competing names. It's middling enough that the brand and its models are excluded from many "best of" lists published by reputable media outlets. According to Consumer Reports' Wi-Fi router rankings, no Linksys model appears in the top 20, and only three of its devices are included in the 102 products evaluated.
Does that mean you should avoid Linksys completely when shopping for a new router upgrade or replacement? Whether you decide to get a Linksys device or not, the choice is entirely yours, but it also helps to know about other options that are available to you. That way, if you do come across a Linksys model or have one in mind, you know how it stacks up against competing products. Here are four router brands with better ratings than Linksys, along with some models you may want to consider.
TP-Link
TP-Link has a huge lineup of networking devices, from multi-node mesh systems to single-config routers. Many of those products are also highly regarded by media pundits and owners alike. On Consumer Reports' ratings list, TP-Link absolutely dominates with 10 routers in the top 20. All of the featured models score well for data security, privacy, traffic throughput, versatility, and ease of use. TP-Link is also the darling choice of outlets like PC Mag, Wired, CNET, and Tom's Guide. Perhaps what stands out most is that the brand offers a broad selection of quality, competitively priced models.
Among its top-rated products is the BE6500 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router, which is $179.99 at full price but regularly goes on sale. It has over four stars on Amazon, with a whopping 1,700-plus customer reviews. Another notable model is the BE15000 Wi-Fi 7 Router Archer, a high-performing 8-stream 15 Gbps beast, priced at $349.99, with a rating above four stars from 200 buyers. PC Mag recommends several of TP-Link's routers on its best-of list, including the Archer AXE75, Archer BE230 BE3600, and the Archer AXE95 AXE7800. Overall, the company's networking products are well received. The brand is a well-balanced option with reliable security, good software, and great support.
Netgear
Netgear has been around for 30 years and specializes in networking equipment. It owns several tech brands and offers a diverse Wi-Fi router range that includes the Nighthawk standalone units and the Orbi whole-home mesh systems. Both lineups appear in Consumer Reports' rankings of the best Wi-Fi routers with 20 product placements. The company also scores well with its broadband modems, so it's not just a one-trick pony. Wired, CNET, and Popular Mechanics all sing praises for the brand.
Some of Netgear's top models include the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 7 Router RS90, priced at $99.88 with a 4.2-star rating from over 1,600 reviews, and the Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 Router R6700AX, which costs $60.05 and scores 4.3 stars based on feedback from more than 1,000 buyers. For those seeking whole-home coverage, the Orbi 770 Series Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System is another strong option, priced at $699.99 with a 4.1-star rating from more than 1,000 customer reviews. Wired named the Orbi 770 as one of the best mesh routers, though you can't go wrong with any of Netgear's devices.
Asus
Asus is a prominent brand that features heavily on "best of" lists and receives high customer and expert ratings. In fact, its devices hold the No. 1 spot in Consumer Reports rankings of the best Wi-Fi routers and mesh systems, delivering excellent scores for near- and far-range throughput, versatility, and ease of setup, as well as strong marks for data security and privacy. Beyond that publication, many of the brand's products also get recommendations from RTINGS, PC Mag, and other reputable outlets.
If you're in the market for a router, Asus offers an extensive assortment, including standard single-unit devices, Republic of Gamers (ROG) high-performance models, and ZenWiFi mesh systems, at prices spanning budget to premium.
For those looking to save costs, the RT-AX1800S Wi-Fi 6 Extendable Router for $69.99 is a befitting choice; it has 4.3 stars and over 2,700 reviews. At the higher end of the spectrum is the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router for $684.99 with a 4.1-star rating and over 600 customer reviews. If you're wondering whether there is a difference between gaming and typical routers, the answer is yes. For users who game or stream heavily, a high-performance, latency-optimized router with effective traffic management can noticeably improve your experience.
GL.iNet
GL.iNet is the odd one out on this list, as it doesn't feature at all on CR's top router rankings. But there is a reason why it's being included here. The brand has more than 15 years of experience in connectivity solutions and offers a range of cutting-edge networking hardware. It garners high scores from outlets like RTINGS, TechRadar, and ZDNet. GL.iNet is a notable alternative because it offers open-source software like OpenVPN, WireGuard, and easily configurable add-ons right out of the box.
The brand also gets stellar feedback from users; pretty much all products in its arsenal are rated four stars or higher. For example, the GL-MT6000 Flint 2 Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router has garnered over 3,100 reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Similarly, the newer GL-BE9300 Flint 3 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router averages 4.4 stars across more than 1,100 customer submissions.
For those seeking a more unique option, the GL-BE3600 Slate 7 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router is a dual-band device designed for portable use. Priced at $159.99, it's equipped with touchscreen controls and has toggles for VPN or AdGuard that you can quickly engage to protect your connection. The model also boasts a 4.5-star average from over 1,600 customer reviews. If you value privacy and customizable networking, then GL.iNet's routers deserve a closer look.