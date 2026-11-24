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Linksys is well known for its networking hardware, particularly its consumer-grade routers and wireless connectivity products. However, it's certainly not the only brand on the market, nor is it the best. In rankings of wireless router brands, Linksys often lags behind competing names. It's middling enough that the brand and its models are excluded from many "best of" lists published by reputable media outlets. According to Consumer Reports' Wi-Fi router rankings, no Linksys model appears in the top 20, and only three of its devices are included in the 102 products evaluated.

Does that mean you should avoid Linksys completely when shopping for a new router upgrade or replacement? Whether you decide to get a Linksys device or not, the choice is entirely yours, but it also helps to know about other options that are available to you. That way, if you do come across a Linksys model or have one in mind, you know how it stacks up against competing products. Here are four router brands with better ratings than Linksys, along with some models you may want to consider.