5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Netgear

When you hear the name Netgear, the company's line of high-speed residential and commercial internet devices comes to mind. It's undoubtedly one of the most popular router brands you can go with, for example, but Netgear's catalog doesn't just consist of routers. There are several other brands, services, and product lines operating under Netgear, each catering to a different set of consumers, with some aimed at large-scale businesses and others at regular, everyday users.

Some of the notable tech brands owned by Netgear are Nighthawk, Orbi, Armor, Meural, and ProAV. Many of these tech brands have been launched by Netgear and managed by the company right from their inception, while Meural was acquired by Netgear in 2018. Also, brands like Arlo, which were once a part of the Netgear portfolio, are now positioned as separate public companies independently trading on the stock exchange.

So, while Netgear may be synonymous with routers and other networking devices, the company's catalog of brands encompasses different spheres of the tech space. You may have seen many of these highlighted on Netgear's official website, while a few, which cater to specific users, may be surprise entries for you.