5 Tech Brands That Are Owned By Netgear
When you hear the name Netgear, the company's line of high-speed residential and commercial internet devices comes to mind. It's undoubtedly one of the most popular router brands you can go with, for example, but Netgear's catalog doesn't just consist of routers. There are several other brands, services, and product lines operating under Netgear, each catering to a different set of consumers, with some aimed at large-scale businesses and others at regular, everyday users.
Some of the notable tech brands owned by Netgear are Nighthawk, Orbi, Armor, Meural, and ProAV. Many of these tech brands have been launched by Netgear and managed by the company right from their inception, while Meural was acquired by Netgear in 2018. Also, brands like Arlo, which were once a part of the Netgear portfolio, are now positioned as separate public companies independently trading on the stock exchange.
So, while Netgear may be synonymous with routers and other networking devices, the company's catalog of brands encompasses different spheres of the tech space. You may have seen many of these highlighted on Netgear's official website, while a few, which cater to specific users, may be surprise entries for you.
Nighthawk
Nighthawk is Netgear's brand of performance-oriented routers. If you are into gaming, prioritize low latency, or want to explore WiFi 7 connectivity, Nighthawk routers emerge as a viable solution. Even if you search the web for high-performance routers, Nighthawk should be amongst the top recommendations. These routers are, as you might expect, on the pricier side, but for gamers and users with advanced networking devices, Nighthawk is a popular choice.
Nighthawk routers aren't just designed to streamline wireless connectivity and deliver high performance; they are also useful if you want to set up wired Ethernet connections at home. With many Nighthawk routers featuring 10G and 2.5G Ethernet ports, you get faster speeds over a wired connection. Additionally, you can use the USB ports on your router to connect external storage and access data from devices across the network.
Remember, Nighthawk's lineup isn't limited to traditional routers. The brand has also launched Nighthawk M7, the first WiFi 7 5G mobile hotspot, that lets you share cellular data with multiple devices without using your phone's hotspot. According to the product's specifications, the Nighthawk M7 supports up to 32 simultaneous connections, can last for 10 hours on a single charge, and has advanced built-in security features.
Orbi
Next on the list of Netgear-owned brands is Orbi. Unlike Nighthawk, which deals with performance-oriented routers, Orbi positions itself as a leading name in the mesh WiFi systems space. Orbi products comprise a main router and multiple satellite nodes that deliver better wireless coverage, helping eliminate dead zones around the house. With better signal strength in different parts, your devices enjoy faster speeds and a more stable connection.
The idea behind Orbi mesh WiFi systems is simple. Instead of relying on a single router to cover the entire space, you get multiple nodes. And if you ever shift to a bigger house, you can always add more nodes to the setup to increase the coverage area. With an individual router, your best choice is repositioning it. And even the most optimal router position doesn't necessarily deliver the best coverage, especially if you live in a big house or there's interference from household appliances. Remember, Netgear also makes Wi-Fi extenders, but the Orbi branding is limited to mesh systems.
Ever since Orbi was launched in 2016, the brand has emerged as a reliable name in the tech space. In the recent past, the company has also launched WiFi 7 mesh systems, including the Orbi 770 and 970 series. So, if you are looking to improve Wi-Fi coverage, Netgear's Orbi is one of the top-rated mesh system brands.
Armor
Launched in 2018, Netgear's Armor is very different from the first two entries on the list. It's not a router or mesh system lineup, but a service designed to improve security on your home network. Powered by Bitdefender, Armor delivers protection at the router level. This means that it can protect devices that can't natively run software-based security solutions. This includes home cameras, TVs, smart plugs, baby monitors, smart lights, and more. There are two Netgear Armor plans: The cheaper one is priced at $99.99/year, while the Plus plan that includes unlimited VPN, ad-blocker, and anti-tracker costs $149.99/year.
So, simply put, Armor is a subscription-based security service for your entire network and connected devices. It offers protection even when your primary devices, like smartphones, laptops, and tablets, are connected to another router or a public network through the Netgear Armor app. You can install the Netgear Armor app on up to 50 devices for protection against malware and online threats, and to block dangerous links automatically.
Keep in mind that Armor is built into Nighthawk routers and Orbi mesh systems, and can be activated via the respective apps. So, you don't need any additional hardware or software to run the real-time network security and protection service.
Meural
Meural is another surprise entry on the list of Netgear brands, primarily because Meural's products are not networking-related at all. Meural makes digital canvases and photo frames to display your favorite photos, artworks, NFTs, and more.
Remember, Meural hasn't been part of Netgear since its inception. The brand was acquired by Netgear in 2018; since then, the brand has launched a range of products. You have the dedicated Meural app to customize and schedule what's displayed at different times of the day. Additionally, the frames come with built-in sensors that let you use hand gestures to change photos, learn more about an image, or access the frame menu. You also have the Meural membership that gives you access to over 30,000 pictures, many of which are exclusive to Meural.
That said, Meural could be seen as a rather strange entry on Netgear's portfolio of brands, given that the company is usually associated with networking and related devices. However, it remains part of Netgear's portfolio to this day.
Netgear AV
Last on the list is Netgear AV, which offers networking solutions tailored to different requirements, whether it's for commercial purposes, broadcasting needs, or a reliable home setup. On the residential front, AV helps people streamline connectivity, improve coverage, and gain granular control, all through an easy-to-use setup. So, if you are looking to build a truly smart home, Netgear AV is a good option. Of course, the average user with just a handful of devices may not benefit from this level of network sophistication, but for advanced users, it can make things much easier.
Similarly, for commercial and broadcasting needs, Netgear's smart switches, combined with other devices and equipment, can help. Netgear's official website lists a range of case studies highlighting how AV has helped organizations modernize, personalize, and streamline their setups.
So, if you have always identified Netgear by its lineup of routers and mesh systems, you now know that it goes well beyond that. From Nighthawk and Orbi to Armor, Meural, and AV, Netgear has a presence in different spheres in the tech industry.