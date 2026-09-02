5 Drawbacks Of Using Ethernet Cables For Home Internet

If you occasionally face network-related issues over Wi-Fi, whether it's slow internet speeds or high latency, you may have considered switching to a wired connection. It seems simple, too. You get an Ethernet cable, plug one end of it into the router and the other into the device. But, as surprising as it may sound, setting up an Ethernet connection at home is neither simple nor convenient for many users. And it isn't the best option either. Sometimes, Wi-Fi just makes more sense.

There are several downsides to using Ethernet cables. For instance, you sacrifice portability. While this works with largely stationary devices, smaller, more portable devices may suffer. There's also the cost consideration. You can connect multiple devices to a regular home router without noticing any major impact on performance, but if you have the same in a wired setup, you will need as many or more Ethernet cables. Your router's Ethernet ports are another limiting factor you can't ignore. To bypass this limitation, you will need to invest in a network switch, an additional expense. And let's not forget the cable runs themselves, which can be a hassle to set up.

Remember, there's no denying that Ethernet has its benefits over Wi-Fi. The connection is more stable, has lower latency, and is less prone to interference from household appliances. So, if you are into gaming or other latency-intensive tasks, using Ethernet cables makes perfect sense. But for others, the downsides may far outweigh the benefits.