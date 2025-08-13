5 Ways To 'Speed Up Your Wi-Fi' For Faster Internet

It is nearly impossible to live without the internet today. According to Statista, over 5.56 billion people around the world use the internet daily. Even airplanes now offer in-flight internet at 40,000 feet high. Fun fact: Wi-Fi isn't an acronym for Wireless Fidelity, as some seem to believe. It doesn't actually stand for anything — it was simply coined as a catchy and memorable name, based on the already-in-use Hi-Fi, for high fidelity audio.

While Wi-Fi 7 promises speeds as high as 46GB per second, most of us will get nowhere close to that, since we rely on the (often limited) internet plans we pay for. When the connection feels slow, many of us are quick to blame our Wi-Fi, but the truth is that Wi-Fi is just the facilitator that moves the internet data all around your house. While there are several things in your home that may be ruining your Wi-Fi connection, when most people say they want to "speed up the Wi-Fi," what they really want is a faster internet connection.

However, even shifting to a high-speed data plan may not solve your problem. Many factors, such as an outdated or poorly placed router, can affect internet speed. In this article, we will show you a few smart ways to speed up your Wi-Fi and hopefully improve your connection.