How To Use Your Smartphone As A Wi-Fi Repeater To Extend Wi-Fi Range

If you've experienced a lack of Wi-Fi coverage in your house or in a hotel room while traveling, we've got a quick solution for you — sharing Wi-Fi via your smartphone's hotspot. It might sound complicated, but it is the most inexpensive and effective method to improve reception in areas with weaker coverage.

Back in the day, Wi-Fi sharing used to be a rare functionality. The Google Pixel 3 was among the first smartphones to come with native Wi-Fi sharing. At the time, Samsung's flagships also included a similar feature, but it had to be explicitly enabled. However, most Android smartphones released in the last three to four years have the required hardware for repeating a Wi-Fi network via their hotspot.

Before we begin, you should know that even though you can use your smartphone to extend the coverage, it won't be as effective as a dedicated Wi-Fi repeater or extender. Instead, your phone broadcasts the Wi-Fi network it is connected to in the range where its hotspot works. With that out of the way, here are three different ways to use your smartphone to share a nearby Wi-Fi network with other devices.