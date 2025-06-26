How Do Airplanes Offer Wi-Fi In The Sky?

It's one of those marvels of the modern world: we can be cruising along in a plane that's 35,000 feet above the ground and still be able to scroll through social media and send emails thanks to in-flight Wi-Fi. Since almost all of us can remember a time when accessing the internet on an airplane was nothing more than a pipe dream, in-flight Wi-Fi can feel like magic. But it turns out there's nothing magical about how it works. In-flight Wi-Fi is actually a result of sophisticated technology that connects planes to the internet using a mix of antennas, ground stations, and satellites.

Several U.S. airlines offer Wi-Fi at different price points, and if you've ever logged on during a flight, you know the performance isn't always perfect. You may have experienced slow speeds or connection drops during flight, especially if the airline is using an older system. However, that's beginning to change as airlines upgrade to newer, faster options, including satellite systems that come with higher speeds and more reliable service, even on long-haul flights.

Today's airline Wi-Fi supports messaging, web browsing, and sometimes even streaming. The only catch is, it's a shared connection among dozens, possibly hundreds, of passengers, which can slow things down when a lot of passengers are online. How fast the Wi-Fi is on a plane will ultimately come down to what type of connection it's using. Most planes connect to the internet in one of two ways: air-to-ground (ATG) systems that link to cell towers on the ground, or satellite-based systems that communicate with orbiting satellites.