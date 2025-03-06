Every U.S. Airline That Offers Wi-Fi (And How Much It Costs)
Not so long ago, flying used to be fun. Airlines didn't penny-pinch checked bags and free snacks weren't some premium reserved for business class. Nowadays, seats on a plane are at their absolute worst, the TSA's laundry list of electronic rules keeps growing, and Boeing, once aviation's gold standard, is now a standard of a very different kind with its disastrous plane safety record. Inflation's only on the rise, overtourism is becoming less of an edge case and more an everyday reality, making flying more tedious than anything else. That said, there does seem to be one high-tech feature we want to see in all commercial flights getting normalized, and that's onboard Wi-Fi. Gone are the days of being stuck with your airline's mediocre in-flight entertainment and having a communications blackout until you touch down. Most U.S. airlines offer Wi-Fi, but which ones and how much does it cost?
This list is a brief compendium of Wi-Fi plans for U.S. airlines, only. We'll try to give clear prices where the airlines are cagey on the details, and include those that offer free internet — or at least mostly free, albeit with a few workarounds and stipulations. Some don't have Wi-Fi at all. Before you head out on your next flight, check below whether the airline you plan to travel with has a Wi-Fi plan.
American Airlines
What better way to start a list of Wi-Fi on U.S. airlines than with the airline that has America in its name? American Airlines is a bit tight-lipped on actual prices. They say that you can find Wi-Fi on almost all routes for "as little as $10." Not super helpful. According to NerdWallet, this is because the cost depends on the flight's duration, and because American Airlines partners with different providers for different journeys. The maximum you can expect to pay is $35, but that's for long-haul international flights. So unfortunately, there's no way for you to find out how much it will cost without checking a specific flight on a specific date via their flight status tool.
For frequent fliers, you can subscribe to American Airlines Wi-Fi on a monthly or annual basis. Per month, one device costs you $49.95, while two devices cost you $59.95. The annual plan is $599 and $699, respectively, for one and two devices. Note, this only applies to domestic flights and a few destinations close to home, such as Canada and Mexico — though this will depend on coverage.
American Airlines Vice President Kim Cisek said that once the company fleshes out its network, free Wi-Fi may be in the cards. For now, the only free Wi-Fi is being able to access the American Airlines website (aa.com) during the flight. There also doesn't appear to be a way to get discounted Wi-Fi.
Delta Airlines
Free Wi-Fi is available to all on the majority of domestic flights, according to Delta's website, and you should get a preflight email telling you if that's the case for your flight. Or, you can check it yourself on the app, website, or with the signs at the gate. On the flights where Wi-Fi isn't free — but is available — Delta lets all passengers send messages over iMessage, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp at no charge. On international flights, you will need a paid Wi-Fi Flight pass.
If you don't have a flight with free Wi-Fi, you can get a one-hour pass for $7 if the flight's provider is Intelsat. If the provider is Viasat, the price is $5 for the entire flight for a single device, regardless of distance (via NerdWallet). Frequent flyers who travel within the U.S., Canada, or Mexico may want to grab the monthly domestic plan for $49.95. Otherwise, the global plan is available for $69.95.
If you're a SkyMiles member, then one of your perks is free Wi-Fi for every flight. There are extra bonuses too, like free 24-hour Paramount+ streaming access. Sign-up is free, and the miles never expire, so there's really no harm in doing so to avail the free Wi-Fi. Delta says the end goal is free Wi-Fi on every flight, so we may be just a few years away.
United Airlines
United Airlines may come to mind as the airline where a man was forcibly dragged off an overbooked flight in 2017. Or the one that touched down in the Aloha state in 2024 with a dead body tucked under the wheel. It's had a wild past decade of PR nightmares, but what's also wild is how straightforward they are with their Wi-Fi pricing compared to American and Delta.
For domestic trips, including Mexico and Canada, Wi-Fi costs $10 for anyone who doesn't have a MileagePlus membership; for those who do, it's $8. Only long-haul, international flights have pricing based on distance and destination. United Airlines also has Wi-Fi subscription plans. It's $49 a month for domestic flights (including Canada and Central America) and $69 a month for the whole world. That's $539 and $689, respectively, when looking at the yearly plan.
Similar to Delta and others, anyone can use iMessage, WhatsApp, and Google Messages for free on flights with Wi-Fi. Check whether your flight supports it with the My trips tool. You can also grab a Wi-Fi day pass, provided you're a MileagePlus member. Those who fly even semi-frequently with United might want to sign up for a no-annual-fee United Gateway credit card to get an extra 25% off on Wi-Fi subscriptions and Day Passes. There is some good news for regular fliers on the airline: United Airlines has partnered with Starlink to offer free satellite Wi-Fi starting in 2025.
Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines used to be a reliable discount airline with friendly staff and free bags, but after mass layoffs, a huge scheduling crisis that resulted in a DOT fine, and one of its airplanes doing a dangerous Dutch roll, the glory days might be coming to a close. At least for now, they have one of the better, more straightforward Wi-Fi services among U.S, airlines. Similar to United and Delta, free messaging is available through iMessage and WhatsApp for all passengers. The paid plans are reasonable at $8 a flight, beginning to end, regardless of distance or destination. Free internet for up to three devices is also available to A-List Preferred Members and Business Select Customers.
Southwest Airlines also offers free entertainment that you access through your phone rather than the headrest screens. Since most Southwest flights are short-distance and regional, it's safe to say there's little reason to pay for a Wi-Fi plan unless you really need it. Having taken Southwest flights myself, the free messaging and entertainment is plenty if you have friends to chat with or aren't picky with entertainment and just need something to pass the time.
JetBlue Airlines
JetBlue Airlines has its own share of controversies, such as the recent $2 million DOT penalty for almost 150 "chronically delayed" flights in a single year. Still, it's leading the pack as one of the small few on this list with completely free and fast Wi-Fi for all passengers on all flights. Free as in free beer, with the only stipulation attached being that you have to watch an advertisement to get access. They call the service Fly-Fi, and it's capable of not only messaging and surfing, but activities that most airlines charge a premium for, like streaming. There are some limitations. JetBlue will reduce your speed if it determines that you're consuming too much data, so don't use it to download games or movies.
Like most in-flight Wi-Fi, coverage will depend entirely on the route. Some areas will experience temporary outages, such as routes in Alaska, Ecuador, and Peru. Fly-Fi made headlines back in 2013, making JetBlue the first U.S. airline to offer free Wi-Fi. That tradition continues to this very day.
Hawaiian Airlines
Hawaiian Airlines is the only other airline on this list (besides JetBlue) that offers 100% free Wi-Fi, albeit only for flights between Hawaii and the U.S. or other international destinations — not those on smaller aircraft going between islands, for example. The service is provided by none other than SpaceX's Starlink, famous for having unlimited data caps and blazing-fast internet from virtually anywhere in the world — including, in this case, planes. The same applies here, with seemingly no bandwidth or device limit restrictions keeping you from streaming all your favorite shows on supported Hawaiian flights.
Hawaiian was the first airline in the U.S. to add Starlink service to its planes, with United Airlines close on its heels. Starlink, unlike previous satellite internet providers that rely on geostationary satellites, uses a constellation of smaller, low-orbit satellites interconnected via lasers. Compared to previous technology, the closer proximity to Earth results in fast speeds and ultra-low latency. According to some users, Starlink does work on cloudy days and in bad weather, making it a great choice for a plane that might run across a storm.
Alaska Airlines
Alaska Airlines also has a straightforward paid and free Wi-Fi scheme that's very similar to the one provided by Southwest Airlines. All passengers get access to free texting on flights that support in-flight Wi-Fi, except in this case, it supports a much wider gamut of messengers: iMessage, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Google Messages, and WhatsApp (via Alaska Airlines). Add Signal, and you've already got almost the entire gang of the best messenger app alternatives.
Paid Wi-Fi is a flat $8 fee on the flights that support it, though keep in mind that what you get for that $8 depends on the aircraft. The big planes like the Boeing 737 series have Wi-Fi fast enough to stream, while any flight on a 737-700s or Embraer E175s will only be fast enough for basic email and web surfing. Unlike many airlines on this list, you can connect the moment you step foot on the plane, rather than having to wait until you reach a certain altitude.
Free in-flight entertainment is also fairly robust here for those who'd rather not pay $8, but it does require you to use your own device. Alaska claims you can watch over 800 movies and TV shows. Don't expect any HBO blockbusters, though; Alaska shows content from HGTV, Food Network, and other lesser-known services.
Spirit Airlines
One could make a compelling case that Spirit Airlines takes the cake as the U.S.'s worst airline, and they don't have to look far for evidence. Spirit Airlines has been the top airline in complaints for multiple years, has canceled entire slews of flights, and been fined for deceptive advertising — among other things. So, how does its Wi-Fi fare? Not bad, at least as far as the pricing goes. Wi-Fi packages are broken into two categories: browsing for $5.99 and streaming for $7.99. This gives you Wi-Fi for all routes, including international ones to Latin America and the Caribbean — though Spirit says some newer planes may not have it.
Free Spirit Gold members and those who purchased something with Go Big get the streaming Wi-Fi for free. Keep in mind, Spirit Wi-Fi only works for a single device, unless you use this Android travel trick to share the connection with other devices. Something that distinguishes Spirit Airlines is the fact that it accepts Google and Apple Pay in addition to normal credit cards. Like most airlines, you can always visit the main website (SpiritWiFi.com) for free, without buying a plan. Wi-Fi works from the moment you get on the plane until you disembark at your destination, which makes it the perfect choice for uploading a video of the airline's latest controversy, such as the boarding-area brawl at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta.
Breeze Airways
If you haven't heard of Breeze Airways, there's a good reason: It only took to the skies in 2021, and currently, only provides domestic flights. Despite being quite new on the scene, it can already take you to dozens of destinations across the continental U.S. Like Southwest and Alaska, there's a free messaging option for all passengers that supports iMessage, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and SMS messages for those with a Verizon plan. Those who bought Breeze's "Nicer" or "Nicest" bundles get complimentary Wi-Fi; these bundles are like class upgrades on other airlines, giving you extra legroom, free luggage, and priority boarding, among other benefits.
Wi-Fi costs $8 for those in the economy seats and can be used on multiple devices — a pretty good deal if you share it with the whole family. Passengers can buy internet with Flight Credits or BreezePoints, making free Wi-Fi well within the reach of frequent economy flyers. In addition to this, there's an in-flight entertainment service accessible by phone, just like Alaska and Southwest, which includes television shows and games.
U.S. Airlines that don't support Wi-Fi
The above airlines constitute almost the entire list of U.S. airlines, so which ones didn't make the cut? If we focus on domestic airlines rather than smaller regional ones, not many. The following do not support a Wi-Fi service of any kind on their commercial passenger flights, at least at the time of writing: Allegiant Air, Avelo Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Sun Country.
Allegiant doesn't have Wi-Fi or in-flight entertainment; Avelo is the same, with the added caveat that you can't charge devices on the plane; Frontier has the same situation as the previous ones, although they do add the caveat that it's "not currently available," suggesting it may someday be; Sun Country is the exception among these budget airlines, providing free entertainment for all passengers onboard despite not having Wi-Fi.
Why don't these airlines yet have Wi-Fi? As Frontier makes clear, these companies have to keep costs down to keep their tickets cheap. However, with the list of airlines that provide free Wi-Fi growing every day, we may not be far from a future where even budget airlines provide it. Until that happens, the lack of Wi-Fi isn't a huge deal-breaker since most of the flights you take on these budget airlines will be brief domestic ones. So take the chance to read a book and try out these tips and tricks on your new Kindle Paperwhite.
Ways to get free (or cheap) Wi-Fi on your next flight
If staying connected with loved ones is your priority, then remember that multiple airlines — Delta, United, Southwest, Alaska, and Breeze — support messaging on specific platforms. With some effort, you can access free or discounted Wi-Fi for checking emails or streaming music on many airlines. Some are incredibly easy; Delta SkyMiles (Delta's loyalty program) is free to sign up for and gives you Wi-Fi that would otherwise cost up to $7. Some airlines only require having flown a lot; United lets you redeem miles for Wi-Fi.
Eligible T-Mobile customers hit the jackpot with airplane Wi-Fi. They get free Wi-Fi and text messages on Alaska, American, Delta, United, plus some international lines. Eligible plans include Go5G Next, Go5G Plus, Go5G, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and "more" — it's not clear which additional plans get free Wi-Fi, so double-check yours. The T-Mobile perk isn't unlimited, though. For some plans, you get Wi-Fi for four flights a year and the option to use streaming-grade Wi-Fi one time. Premium plans like Go5G Plus and Magenta MAX allow for unlimited streaming plans on every flight. If you fly a lot and find T-Mobile's plans and rates competitive, it might be worth making the switch to save a bit of money.
For discounted Wi-Fi, try airline credit cards that kick back a percentage of the cost for a Wi-Fi package, such as those from Southwest, United, and Alaska. Other bank-specific travel reward cards can give you Wi-Fi in a roundabout way, if you redeem points for the purchase after the fact. This includes cards through Chase, American Express, and Bank of America. Check your airlines FAQ pages before your flight. You might be surprised what other options you have for free or discounted Wi-Fi.
How does Wi-Fi work on planes?
Fun fact: It's largely a myth that airplane mode exists to prevent your smartphone from interfering with sensitive navigation equipment, and thus provoking a terrible accident. Smartphones do have the capacity to mess with airplane equipment to a small degree, true, but the real potential risk comes from 5G networks on the ground, not your phone. In any case, cell service barely, if ever, works on a plane at cruising altitude — and it's illegal in the U.S. — so how do planes get Wi-Fi? The answer is fairly simple: Either the aircraft uses an antenna to capture a signal from the ground (known as ATG) or it gets its internet from satellites.
ATG has one big limitation: coverage. Like your smartphone, it relies heavily on being within range of transmitting towers, which is why you'll often see airlines show their coverage areas and warn of intermittent service dropouts. ATG gets pitifully slow speeds, too, which becomes a problem when bandwidth is shared among a plane full of passengers.
Satellite-based options are far superior. They can get 20 times the speed of ATG and much more widespread coverage. With Starlink now having entered into the fray with Viasat and Intelsat, competition is looking fierce. However, satellite internet is more expensive to build and maintain since a cell tower is miles cheaper than launching a rocket. Regardless, it's impressive that you can get a Wi-Fi connection strong enough to stream all your favorite shows while barreling through the air at 600 miles per hour, 35,000 miles above the earth's surface.