Every U.S. Airline That Offers Wi-Fi (And How Much It Costs)

What better way to start a list of Wi-Fi on U.S. airlines than with the airline that has America in its name? American Airlines is a bit tight-lipped on actual prices. They say that you can find Wi-Fi on almost all routes for "as little as $10." Not super helpful. According to NerdWallet, this is because the cost depends on the flight's duration, and because American Airlines partners with different providers for different journeys. The maximum you can expect to pay is $35, but that's for long-haul international flights. So unfortunately, there's no way for you to find out how much it will cost without checking a specific flight on a specific date via their flight status tool.

For frequent fliers, you can subscribe to American Airlines Wi-Fi on a monthly or annual basis. Per month, one device costs you $49.95, while two devices cost you $59.95. The annual plan is $599 and $699, respectively, for one and two devices. Note, this only applies to domestic flights and a few destinations close to home, such as Canada and Mexico — though this will depend on coverage.

American Airlines Vice President Kim Cisek said that once the company fleshes out its network, free Wi-Fi may be in the cards. For now, the only free Wi-Fi is being able to access the American Airlines website (aa.com) during the flight. There also doesn't appear to be a way to get discounted Wi-Fi.