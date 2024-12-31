Does Starlink Work On Cloudy Days? How Bad Weather Impacts Speeds

So does Starlink work when it's cloudy? The short answer is yes. The dish is capable of withstanding the elements and your normal everyday weather with little to no performance drops. According to user reports, they generally don't experience service interruption even if the skies aren't as clear. One user, Sixth Day Ranch on YouTube, even tested Starlink during a thunderstorm with thick clouds overhead and still managed to get a download speed of over 100 Mbps and an upload speed of roughly 20 Mbps. Similarly, TikTok user @maxdestroyer999 tried observing and comparing the Starlink speeds in different weather conditions — clear, cloudy, and light rain — and found that the performance was consistently solid, with speeds of about 200 Mbps.

On snowy days, there also isn't a huge performance hit as the dish comes with a built-in heater to melt the snow. The Standard model can melt up to 1.5 inches per hour, while the High Performance model doubles that speed at three inches per hour. According to @chrisbtech on TikTok, they're still enjoying speeds of 100 Mbps even while it's actively snowing. In terms of temperature and winds, Starlink can be used between -22 °F (-30 °C) to 122 °F (50 °C) and with wind speeds of 60 mph (96 kph) for the Standard model and 174 mph (280 kph) for the Flat High Performance model. Outthereinit on YouTube noted that at -20 °F (-29 °C) in North Idaho, Starlink maintained its usual performance. However, beyond the operating temperatures, expect some sort of degradation.

While the system can operate under somewhat normal conditions, there are still limitations to keep in mind. One of the disadvantages of Starlink is that it can be affected by severe weather. During moderate storms, you might experience temporary slow speeds. Some users report that they lose connection entirely during torrential downpours, but the system comes back online once the rain lets up.