Is Starlink Waterproof? Dish And Router IP Ratings, Explained

The short answer to whether Starlink is waterproof is yes, it is. But there's a caveat — it's only up to a certain extent, which is evident in the IP ratings for the dish, power supply, and the router. These IP ratings have two numbers: the first tells you how well the equipment is protected from dust, and the second indicates its water resistance level. The different Starlink equipment comes in separate IP ratings. Let's go over the dish first.

For the Starlink dish, there are three different ratings, depending on the model. The Standard, Mini, and Enterprise are rated the highest at IP67, the High Performance and Flat High Performance at IP56, and the Standard Actuated at IP54. The 6 in IP67 means the dish is dust-tight, preventing any amount of dust from getting inside. The 5 in IP56 and IP54, on the other hand, suggests that they're sealed enough to minimize the entry of dust into the enclosure. Some still can, but it shouldn't be a cause of concern as the amount is small enough not to affect the device's overall functionality.

Meanwhile, the 7 in IP67 represents the equipment's protection against temporary water immersion. This means it can last for at most half an hour immersed in a meter (3.2 feet) of water. In comparison, the 6 in IP56 suggests that the dish can withstand powerful water jet projections, so brief downpours are generally fine. Finally, the 4 in IP54 shows that it's okay handling water splashes like light rain showers.

