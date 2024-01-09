These Starlink Accessories Might Actually Be Useful

The heart and soul of Starlink service is, of course, its receiver dish. The whole gimmick of Starlink is that all you need to do is point the dish at the sky and let the internet magic flow forth. However, the dish can't be placed just anywhere on its own. Its little default stand can only be on a flat, solid surface. If you want to put your dish in the most advantageous receiving position possible, you'll want one of Starlink's several modular mounts.

Starlink offers a handful of different mounts for sticking your dish anywhere you can think of. The simplest option is the Pivot Mount, which can be firmly attached to a slanted surface like a roof and pivoted for ideal reception. There are also the Short and Long Wall Mounts for screwing the dish into a solid vertical surface, the Ground Pole Mount for sticking the dish up and out of your backyard, and the Pipe Adapter for attaching the dish to an existing mount or mast on your roof. If your home's roof is made of metal, there's also the Flashing Mount, a supplement to the Pivot Mount that can be caulked into place between metal shingles. If you don't want to bother with DIY stuff, there's even a Ridgeline Mount for placing your dish on the ridge of your roof.