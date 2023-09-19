This Website Lets You Track Starlink Satellites And See Where They Are Right Now

Starlink is an innovative internet service developed by SpaceX, the spacecraft manufacturer helmed by Elon Musk. Rather than using traditional broadband lines, the internet service provider uses low-orbit satellite technology, which enables those who live in isolated regions of the world to connect to the internet. Currently, SpaceX has over 4,000 satellites in orbit, according to Space.com, and plans to launch more over the coming years.

A new service called Find Starlink now enables people to view the locations of the Starlink satellites overhead as they pass by. Starlink satellites are not solo but rather come in what are called megaconstellations, a string or web of numerous interconnected satellites orbiting the Earth. Unlike traditional satellites that orbit Earth at around 35,786 km, some Starlink satellites orbit at around 550 km.

Under the right weather conditions and circumstances, these megaconstellations are actually viewable with the naked eye. The ability to view Starlink satellites as they pass by overhead, coupled with the Find Starlink tool, enables people around the world to catch a glimpse of this interesting space phenomenon.