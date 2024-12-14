Starlink For Camping: The Best Dish And Plan Options Explained

Starlink has come a long way since the first Starlink satellites launched in 2019 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Since then, SpaceX has been sending out new satellite batches to ensure that its product is as strong and reliable as it can be. Meanwhile, availability for the service has grown, and the plans have had upgrades providing more options for various needs. There are three plans currently — Residential, Roam, and Boats. Each comes with different features and prices.

Starlink and its Roam plan have changed the way that nomads like myself, people who travel for work, and outdoor adventurers can use the internet. In fact, it's nearly become a must-have gadget. We don't have to scour towns looking for coffee shops with decent wifi to connect to. Instead, we can simply hook Starlink up to a power source and go.

That said, when you look at Starlink's website, you'll see several dishes along with more than one Roam service plan. Without having to dig through tabs and discussion boards, here are the best plan and dish options for different types of camping and traveling. I'll also share a bit of my own experience with Starlink and tips when using it for your mobile adventures.

