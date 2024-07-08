Why Your YouTube Video Is Taking Too Long To Upload (And What You Can Do About It)

As a content creator, you know that every minute counts. If you've promised your audience a video will be posted at 11 am, you want to make sure it's live at 11 o'clock on the dot. After all, your credibility is on the line, and if you don't deliver when you say you will, you might see lower engagement because viewers don't know when to expect your new content to drop. Unfortunately, as much as you try to stick to your content publishing schedule, sometimes YouTube has other plans.

If you consistently create content for a YouTube channel, you've almost certainly run into the problem of videos taking too long to upload. It might not happen every time you upload a video, but even every once in a while is too much when you're trying to publish content on schedule. When you consider that, by some estimates, more than 2,500 videos are uploaded to YouTube every minute, you can understand why there'd be a bottleneck from time to time.

However, that's not the only thing slowing uploads; there could also be things happening on your end, like a slow internet connection, that are stopping your videos from uploading to the site as fast as you'd like. Whatever the case may be, when you're stuck staring at your computer screen, and your video seems to be going nowhere really fast, you want to get to the bottom of the issue as quickly as possible.