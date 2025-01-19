Is Starlink Unlimited? Data Caps, Explained

In recent years, the number of options for reliable rural and in-motion broadband internet access have noticeably grown. Some of them are even specifically geared towards on-the-go use for camping and whatnot, like Starlink Roam and T-Mobile Home Internet Away. The service that is best for you depends on how you plan to use it. If you live somewhere without reliable hardwired broadband access or you want a fallback option in case your hardwired connection goes down, then basic home plans from satellite and 5G internet service providers are fine. If you're going to be traveling with an access point, though, then some ISPs (internet service providers) have plans like Roam or Away when available.

Advertisement

Elon Musk's ISP is a popular choice for rural and mobile broadband, especially with Starlink's thousands of low-orbit satellites. As a mobile option, though, you might expect there to be metered data or at least an allotment of high speed data that slows down after it runs out, as that kind of arrangement is much more common with wireless ISPs. As it so happens, there are no outright data caps on any of Starlink's plans — though, it is more complicated than that. Some are completely unlimited, while others have tiers of "priority" vs. "mobile" data, not unlike priority data on wireless phone plans. To demystify how all of this works, let's take a more detailed look at each tier and how they handle the issue of data caps.

Advertisement