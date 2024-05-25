These 3 Phone Carriers Might Be Your Best Bet For Fast Service At A Low Price

Speaking very broadly, there are two tiers of mobile phone service: Postpaid and prepaid. Postpaid service is what gets the bulk of the promotion from the major carriers, and follows how telecom billing has historically worked. That's where, regardless of if your billing plan is flat rate or metered, you pay at the end of the month for service you've already used and a credit check may be necessary at signup, especially if you're getting a phone on a payment plan or special discount. Prepaid is the opposite, where no credit check is necessary because you're paying in advance for the service.

All three of the major carriers — Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T — offer postpaid service that's also accompanied by prepaid service with the same brand name that offers comparable service, often for a lower price. Prepaid service on their networks is also offered by carrier subsidiaries and independent companies called mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), which resell service at a reduced price. For many people, this is a great deal, but there's a caveat: The vast majority of MVNOs have slower data speeds than name brand service because they're given lower priority to the networks' towers. If you've noticed some carriers referring to a finite allotment of "premium data," that's what they're talking about — your data getting a lower priority if you go over that threshold.

However, besides the carriers' name brand prepaid service, there are a few MVNOs that explicitly offer premium/priority data. Here are the top three.