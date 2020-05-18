Xfinity Mobile is reselling Verizon 5G – with one big advantage

Xfinity Mobile announced today that it’s hopping aboard the 5G train and adding service to its unlimited and by-the-gig plans. Xfinity is hoping to stand out from the other major carriers and MVNOs already offering 5G service by further announcing that it won’t charge its subscribers extra to tap into 5G. That’s in contrast to Verizon specifically, which has indicated that it will eventually charge subscribers extra to add 5G to their plans.

In any case, Xfinity Mobile says that 5G service is available on its 1GB, 3GB, and 10GB by-the-gig plans along with its Unlimited data plan. Existing customers, it seems, won’t automatically be upgraded to 5G service, as Xfinity’s announcement today says those who want it will have to “opt-in to a 5G data option through the Xfinity Mobile app.”

Of course, none of this matters if you don’t have a 5G-compatible device in your pocket, and at the moment, Xfinity is only offering two: the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Given the retail price tag on those phones, adding 5G service to your Xfinity account could wind up costing a decent chunk of change by way of device upgrades.

Xfinity Mobile uses Verizon’s network to provide service, and as such, Xfinity is able to say that it offers 5G service in “34 major cities across the U.S.” – a list that includes Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington D.C. As Verizon expands its 5G service further, we’ll see that list grow, but here at the start of a new generation, the roll out is unsurprisingly slow (especially since we find ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic, no less).

Xfinity says that it will add more 5G devices as time goes on, but doesn’t give any indication of what those devices may be. We’ll let you know if Xfinity Mobiles makes any more announcements concerning 5G, but for now, you can head over to the carrier’s website for more details on this launch.