These Are The Cheapest Unlimited Data Phone Plans For One Person In 2024
Everyone has enough going on in 2024, so the last thing you want is to be worrying about your phone bill. Having unlimited talk, text, and data is great, but finding a plan that has all three without breaking the bank is easier said than done.
At this point, unlimited talk and text are practically a given, but the same cannot be said about data. Companies like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile offer a seemingly endless list of phone plans with unlimited data but lock most of the savings behind plans with multiple lines. A single person paying for one phone line is practically out of luck if they want one of these companies' phone plans with unlimited data, as they force you to choose between unlimited data and saving money. For example, T-Mobile's Magenta MAX promises unlimited data with no small print, but it's also the carrier's most expensive plan.
So, instead of wasting your day away scrounging the internet for the most affordable phone plan with unlimited data, we've done the work for you. We looked at all the major brands, big and small, to determine which unlimited data plans are the cheapest in 2024. And the results may surprise you, so long as you don't expect to see most of the industry's top dogs. Verizon and T-Mobile just barely didn't make it (more on that later). Here are the cheapest options for unlimited data phone plans for one person in 2024.
Visible by Verizon
Unsurprisingly, even Verizon's cheapest individual phone plan with unlimited data wasn't affordable enough to make this list. However, Verizon subsidiary Visible Wireless has many discounts and perks you should know about, making it one of the cheapest unlimited phone plans on the market.
Visible is a prepaid cell phone service that offers unlimited data, talk, and text for an incredibly low monthly price of $25. Since it's a subsidiary of Verizon, it runs on the provider's 5G and 4G LTE networks, giving you high speeds and coverage across 99% of the United States. Visible's service includes unlimited use of your smartphone's mobile hotspot (speeds capped at 5 Mbps), unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, and features that automatically block high-risk spam and robocalls. For $25/month, you'll also get a $5 monthly discount on Verizon Home Internet, and free two-day shipping on phones and smartwatches. Visible also includes a feature called Connection Protection, which will cover the cost for up to three months of service if you lose your job. You can also add smartwatch services for an extra $10/month.
Visible Wireless also offers a Visible+ plan at $45/month that adds smartwatch services at no cost, double the hotspot speed, and one day of their Global Pass international feature each month. It's slightly more expensive than the base plan, but $45/month is still cheaper than most major brands. Plus, with Visible Wireless, you can bring your phone.
Mint Mobile
By now, you've probably heard of Mint Mobile, and there's good reason why. Ryan Reynolds' spokesmanship aside, the company offers physical SIM cards and eSIMs, giving customers access to 5G and 4G LTE networks for an affordable cost.
Mint Mobile's Unlimited Plan costs $30 per month, which is more than cheap enough to rank it among the most affordable unlimited plans. However, if you want to save even more money, you can take advantage of their new customer promotion and pay only $15/month for your first three months. The promotion isn't why it makes this list, but it's undoubtedly a Mint Mobile discount and perk you should know about.
Mint Mobile is a prepaid service, but it's up to you whether you want to prepay for three, six, or 12 months. Either way, they will send you a new SIM card (or an eSIM virtually), giving you access to unlimited data on their network. You'll start experiencing slower speeds if you exceed 40GB of monthly use, but if you're on the plan by yourself, you'll probably be fine. Similarly, if you find you aren't using enough data to justify having "unlimited," you can switch plans anytime and lower your monthly payments. Mint Mobile also includes a mobile hotspot feature, with usage limited to 10GB for unlimited plans.
AT&T Prepaid Unlimited
Just squeaking by to get on our list, AT&T has started taking on Mint Mobile with new multi-month prepaid plans. Like other cheap options, this unlimited plan from AT&T is a prepaid service, but you get unlimited talk, text, and data for less than the other major competitors.
Normally, AT&T prepaid unlimited costs $50 per month, but with AutoPay enabled, it'll only cost $40 per month. It's the most expensive plan to make this list, but that $10 discount is enough to set AT&T apart from Verizon and T-Mobile (their cheapest unlimited plans are $50 each).
With AT&T's unlimited prepaid plan, you get unlimited talk, text, and data on the provider's nationwide and reliable network. You'll have 30GB of data at speeds of 3 Mbps, slowed to 1.5 Mbps thereafter, which are lower numbers than both Visible and Mint Mobile, but they should get the job done. AT&T's plan includes unlimited international texting to over 230 countries and unlimited talk, text, and data in and between Mexico and Canada (Canadian data is limited to 25GB). The plan also features standard-definition streaming over data and AT&T ActiveArmor mobile security, blocking spam calls and texts while also protecting you while surfing the web. You can bring your phone onto the service or choose one from a limited inventory. The latest iPhone offered is the iPhone 12, so don't expect to get a new phone.