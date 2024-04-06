These Are The Cheapest Unlimited Data Phone Plans For One Person In 2024

Everyone has enough going on in 2024, so the last thing you want is to be worrying about your phone bill. Having unlimited talk, text, and data is great, but finding a plan that has all three without breaking the bank is easier said than done.

At this point, unlimited talk and text are practically a given, but the same cannot be said about data. Companies like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile offer a seemingly endless list of phone plans with unlimited data but lock most of the savings behind plans with multiple lines. A single person paying for one phone line is practically out of luck if they want one of these companies' phone plans with unlimited data, as they force you to choose between unlimited data and saving money. For example, T-Mobile's Magenta MAX promises unlimited data with no small print, but it's also the carrier's most expensive plan.

So, instead of wasting your day away scrounging the internet for the most affordable phone plan with unlimited data, we've done the work for you. We looked at all the major brands, big and small, to determine which unlimited data plans are the cheapest in 2024. And the results may surprise you, so long as you don't expect to see most of the industry's top dogs. Verizon and T-Mobile just barely didn't make it (more on that later). Here are the cheapest options for unlimited data phone plans for one person in 2024.